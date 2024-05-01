DragRacer said: It’s not clear.. was it the farmer or one of the burglars that got arrested for murder?



Are you not allowed to shoot burglars in UK? Click to expand...

No I seem to have unwittingly exaggerated there, I've changed the title.The farmer was arrested for murder and attempted murder. There were three burglars. The article is slightly confusingly worded so I've edited that as well. I'm not an expert but I don't think you're allowed to shoot people just for burglary, no. However aggravated burglary, by three people, at night, while the resident is home, in an isolated farmhouse? I suppose we're going to find out.A person is guilty of aggravated burglary if he commits any burglary and at the time has with him any firearm or imitation firearm, any weapon of offence, or any explosive; and for this purpose—(a)“firearm” includes an airgun or air pistol, and “imitation firearm” means anything which has the appearance of being a firearm, whether capable of being discharged or not; and(b)“weapon of offence” means any article made or adapted for use for causing injury to or incapacitating a person, or intended by the person having it with him for such use; and(c)“explosive” means any article manufactured for the purpose of producing a practical effect by explosion, or intended by the person having it with him for that purpose.(2)A person guilty of aggravated burglary shall on conviction on indictment be liable to imprisonment for life.I have to point out that there are separate legal systems in England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, although not everything is separate or different.