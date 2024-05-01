Law Farmer at Isolated British Farmhouse shoots two burglars at around 1am, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Murder + Attempted Murder Arrest

Not trying to spam up the forum but there's been a lot of news lately.

Farmer quizzed by police after man is shot dead following 'burglary'

A farmer was being quizzed by police tonight after a man was shot dead and another seriously injured following a suspected burglary in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire.
84334771-13372033-Police_pictured_at_the_scene_in_Whaley_Bridge_Derbyshire_after_a-m-17_1714586542735.jpg


A farmer was being quizzed by police tonight after a man was shot dead and another seriously injured following a suspected burglary. He has been arrested for murder and attempted murder and although his identity is known he will not be identified here.

Officers were called to reports of a break-in at a remote Peak District farmhouse early this morning.

They found a man with fatal injuries inside the property and another seriously hurt in the road outside around 1:20am. Both had been shot.

Officers cordoned off a large section of a country lane, in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, and launched a murder investigation.

Whaley-Bridge-map-1988518.jpg


The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. A third suspect was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence this afternoon after being stopped by police in a vehicle on the A6, near Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Neighbours said the incident appeared to have been a 'burglary that went wrong.'

A woman, who lives close the farm, said: "The farm is in a remote location, quite deep in the valley and set back from the main road. I suspect it was an opportunistic burglary that has gone wrong."

_87437884_tony_martin.jpg

Tony Martin, a farmer who famously also shot two burglars at his isolated farm in 1999, killing one.


Maybe the third burglar is lucky shotguns (usually) only go up to two barrels.
 
It’s not clear.. was it the farmer or one of the burglars that got arrested for murder?

Are you not allowed to shoot burglars in UK?
 
That article doesn't mention any charges?
No I seem to have unwittingly exaggerated there, I've changed the title.
It’s not clear.. was it the farmer or one of the burglars that got arrested for murder?

Are you not allowed to shoot burglars in UK?
The farmer was arrested for murder and attempted murder. There were three burglars. The article is slightly confusingly worded so I've edited that as well. I'm not an expert but I don't think you're allowed to shoot people just for burglary, no. However aggravated burglary, by three people, at night, while the resident is home, in an isolated farmhouse? I suppose we're going to find out.

Theft Act 1968

An Act to revise the law of England and Wales as to theft and similar or associated offences, and in connection therewith to make provision as to criminal proceedings by one party to a marriage against the other, and to make certain amendments extending beyond England and Wales in the Post...
A person is guilty of aggravated burglary if he commits any burglary and at the time has with him any firearm or imitation firearm, any weapon of offence, or any explosive; and for this purpose—

(a)“firearm” includes an airgun or air pistol, and “imitation firearm” means anything which has the appearance of being a firearm, whether capable of being discharged or not; and

(b)“weapon of offence” means any article made or adapted for use for causing injury to or incapacitating a person, or intended by the person having it with him for such use; and

(c)“explosive” means any article manufactured for the purpose of producing a practical effect by explosion, or intended by the person having it with him for that purpose.

(2)A person guilty of aggravated burglary shall on conviction on indictment be liable to imprisonment for life.


I have to point out that there are separate legal systems in England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, although not everything is separate or different.
 
if the farmer is charged with murder then that will mean the UK has finally reached its final form. A full left wing authoritarian shit hole.
Tony Martin was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 'life' with a minimum of nine years for a fairly similar shooting. However those burglars didn't have weapons escalating their burglary to aggravated and Martin didn't have a shotgun license (don't know yet whether this latest farmer did, although it's likely). He also continued to shoot at them while they were running away. On appeal his conviction was downgraded to manslaughter and he was released after three years.
 
There's too little information to make any kind of judgement call on this at the moment

Tony Martin was a controversial case as his farmhouse for all intents and purposes looked like an abandoned building and ballistics showed he shot Fred Barras in the back running away as well as another whilst aiming down at him on the floor.
 
Arresting someone for shooting burglars who were going to do who knows what to whoever lived there is pure unadulterated stupidity.
This... but don't know the laws over the pond. Morally I think justified. According to the law? Who knows....
 
Soon any self-defense involving guns will be criminalized.
If the burglar/attacker is a non-white person, the defender will be charged with hate crime.
It's coming.
 
Tony Martin was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 'life' with a minimum of nine years for a fairly similar shooting. However those burglars didn't have weapons escalating their burglary to aggravated and Martin didn't have a shotgun license (don't know yet whether this latest farmer did, although it's likely). He also continued to shoot at them while they were running away. On appeal his conviction was downgraded to manslaughter and he was released after three years.
There's too little information to make any kind of judgement call on this at the moment

Tony Martin was a controversial case as his farmhouse for all intents and purposes looked like an abandoned building and ballistics showed he shot Fred Barras in the back running away as well as another whilst aiming down at him on the floor.
Good information. Thanks.
 
Arresting someone for shooting burglars who were going to do who knows what to whoever lived there is pure unadulterated stupidity.
The arrest is just the ways and means to gain someone's account under caution and to allow seizure and examination of evidence (guns, forensics etc) UK police have to adhere to PACE 1986 rules of evidence to conduct a lawful investigation.

There's a lot of legislation that protects somebody who uses force for self defence
 
This is a mountain out of a molehill thread.

They arrested a man at a scene where he shot 2 people. That's not out of bounds when the police still have to conduct their formal investigation into what happened. And that doesn't change just because everyone is confident that the shot people were burglars (they were arrested for burglary so obviously the cops aren't papering over the relevant details). The interests of justice means that you arrest everyone and investigate.

This shouldn't be a thread until the farmer is actually charged with a crime. A simple arrest at the scene is irrelevant.
 
This is a mountain out of a molehill thread.

They arrested a man at a scene where he shot 2 people. That's not out of bounds when the police still have to conduct their formal investigation into what happened. And that doesn't change just because everyone is confident that the shot people were burglars (they were arrested for burglary so obviously the cops aren't papering over the relevant details). The interests of justice means that you arrest everyone and investigate.

This shouldn't be a thread until the farmer is actually charged with a crime. A simple arrest at the scene is irrelevant.
Can't we have our outrage post in peace??
 
Soon any self-defense involving guns will be criminalized.
If the burglar/attacker is a non-white person, the defender will be charged with hate crime.
It's coming.
Unlikely to be any race element imo. I'd be very surprised geographically. Also that's pure hyperbole, it won't make any difference.

There is a chance the farmer catches charges, but its not certain, and charges might amount to little more than a suspended sentence.

Nobody wants to jail people for shooting chavs, but nobody wants to celebrate it either. There's nothing to glorify. It's a shit situation with a shit outcome.
 
if the farmer is charged with murder then that will mean the UK has finally reached its final form. A full left wing authoritarian shit hole.
Bro a UK judge just let off a psycho karen who told a guy in a pub "I'm gonna glass you" then shattered her wine glass in his face and stabbed him in the cheek with the broken stem.

I don't know wtf is going on with their legal system.
 
