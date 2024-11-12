  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Farewell

Killer Whale

Killer Whale

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
1,698
Reaction score
1,361
I’ve been reading through the 2fa thread on here and realized that many of you like myself refuse to do this and will no longer be a contributor/poster. I just wanted to say that I’ve had a great time reading through all the funny, dramatic and sometimes heartbreaking stories on here well over a decade.
I wish you sherbros that have been genuine and good to each other on here all the best. I hope that someone can make a new forum where I can continue these under a different banner.
Honestly this site has been going down over the years and the ones who are saying just do the 2fa are the ones who’s posts I don’t care for.

It’s been real Sherbro’!

I loved this site and apparently have to say goodbye!

I’m still going to lurk around until I can’t sign in anymore though so feel free to shoot me a message if you know of a new forum.

Killer Whale
 
70595e785e5e2d384ffc989d3abcb97b_w200.gif
 
I get it, I really do. But the world is changing, and we are under attack daily by hackers and cyber-attack commandos. Until we start holding the countries responsible for these attacks, we are all fucked.
 
I don't think you need to do all that. I agree it's pretty gay of them to require it, but 2fa is just more of an inconvenience, I already use it for shit like Steam. Ultimately though it's everyone's own choice and I get it, I have my own limits as well.
 
I Am Legion said:
I get it, I really do. But the world is changing, and we are under attack daily by hackers and cyber-attack commandos. Until we start holding the countries responsible for these attacks, we are all fucked.
Click to expand...
Aren't they capable of having an email account too?

I really don't understand the purpose behind this, but admittedly, I'm no web security expert
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
News Site being upgraded again
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
2K
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,015
Messages
56,492,690
Members
175,248
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top