I’ve been reading through the 2fa thread on here and realized that many of you like myself refuse to do this and will no longer be a contributor/poster. I just wanted to say that I’ve had a great time reading through all the funny, dramatic and sometimes heartbreaking stories on here well over a decade.
I wish you sherbros that have been genuine and good to each other on here all the best. I hope that someone can make a new forum where I can continue these under a different banner.
Honestly this site has been going down over the years and the ones who are saying just do the 2fa are the ones who’s posts I don’t care for.
It’s been real Sherbro’!
I loved this site and apparently have to say goodbye!
I’m still going to lurk around until I can’t sign in anymore though so feel free to shoot me a message if you know of a new forum.
