Well, Sherbums, it’s official—Molly “Meatball” McCann has announced her retirement after her most recent loss. Say what you want about her record or hype, but you can’t deny she brought energy every time she stepped into the cage.
She gave us some wild scraps, that spinning elbow KO will forever be one of the cleanest highlights in women’s MMA. Win or lose, she fought with heart, repped Liverpool hard, and always had the crowd behind her.
Yeah, maybe she got pushed a little too fast at times, and yeah, the level difference showed in some fights—but the sport needs personalities like her. She made people care. That’s more than most can say.
Respect to Meatball for stepping away on her own terms. Wishing her the best in whatever’s next—media, coaching, pub brawls—who knows.
What’s your favorite Meatball moment?