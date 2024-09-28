Media Fares Ziam KO Matt Frevola GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,870
Reaction score
48,470
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
It was Jacob's, from We Want Picks, Lock of the Week going the other way. And I was indifferent... And I enjoy his companionship, so I was kind of sad my buddy lost $700. But better it's his money than mine! Lol. This guy can afford it! I like Serra and his guys. So, I was hopin' he was right. Nasty finish, though! Ziam's good, I guess I hold his submission loss to Terrance a little too hard against him. Most of the time, he could take Terrance.
 
El Fernas said:
The double tap at the end felt unnecessary, guy falls like a sack of potatoes, mouth guard goes flying...let the guy live a little longer by not giving him extra punches.
Click to expand...
Only to have him getting up, reversing the tides, finishing the fight, and thus not being able to overcome this defeat and going in a depression spiral ? No, thanks.
 
Ziam brutalized him, took him down, took his back, ignored his threat on the ground and kneed him in the face. Damn..
 
El Fernas said:
The double tap at the end felt unnecessary, guy falls like a sack of potatoes, mouth guard goes flying...let the guy live a little longer by not giving him extra punches.
Click to expand...
Very sick KO but yeah mouth guard going flying and you go for 2 shots to the jaw...
razor close on unnecessary or just natural reaction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koala
News Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam will fight in Paris in Sept. 28th
Replies
10
Views
499
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Y
Fighters who suddenly hit a wall
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,313
Messages
56,253,107
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top