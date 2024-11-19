  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Far Right Elon Musk asking Far Left Cenk Uygur for suggestions

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,760
Reaction score
1,925
I think it's fair to say that Elon Musk is pretty far right in his ideology and that Cenk Uygur is very, VERY far left in his.

Very surprising to see both extend their hands towards each other

Cenk asked to be put in charge of cutting funds to the Pentagon, and Elon asked him what his suggestions are

I think it's kinda heart warming seeing the two sides come together, even for just a moment of agreeing on something

 
Elon is far right? Not sure what planet you DNC/MSM drones live on.

Cenk has grown on me over the years. I hope he does take suggestions from him
 
It's almost as if he isn't far right.
 
Cenk isn't far left but I'm game to see where this goes. The answer is nowhere but hey, neither is fond of unions so there's some middle ground
 
What the utter fuck...?

What exactly makes Elon far right? The fact that he believes in freedom of speech?
 
Elon isn't far right, not even close. Cenk isn't far left either.

Just another example of what would be a Democrat 20 years ago is now considered far right lmao.
 
