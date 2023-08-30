Television fantasy football

THEfightsAREfixed

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
@Silver
Joined
Jun 9, 2018
Messages
12,819
Reaction score
11,122
mfer, do you play it ?

I do.

Anyways just finished my draft, feel really good about it, 12 man half pt PPR snake draft, 1QB 2RB 3WR, been playing in this league my cousin runs for maybe 10 years now, makes watching NFL Redzone on Sundays a lot more fun.

So you already drafted or it's coming up? What rules you play with? Lets talk fantasy football sherbrethren.
 
I loved fantasy football when I played it, and then when I stopped, I immediately looked down upon anyone that still played it.

Also, they talk about it in the sports forum. This will probably get moved there.

Used to be a sherdog league too
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
mfer, do you play it ?

I do.

Anyways just finished my draft, feel really good about it, 12 man half pt PPR snake draft, 1QB 2RB 3WR, been playing in this league my cousin runs for maybe 10 years now, makes watching NFL Redzone on Sundays a lot more fun.

So you already drafted or it's coming up? What rules you play with? Lets talk fantasy football sherbrethren.
Click to expand...
The only reason I follow NFL is because of fantasy football, and I bet there is a large number of people like me.

And to think Roger Goodell tried to shut down fantasy football at one point. The NFL is succeeding in spite of him
 
Fedorgasm said:
I loved fantasy football when I played it, and then when I stopped, I immediately looked down upon anyone that still played it.

Also, they talk about it in the sports forum. This will probably get moved there.

Used to be a sherdog league too
Click to expand...
im more of a mayberry guy than a sports forum dude, those guys take themselves too seriously imho

also this is a meta-conversation *about* fantasy football and how you relate to it personally not actually a specifically dedicated fantasy football thread thus the correct categorization in the berry

Get To Da Choppa said:
The only reason I follow NFL is because of fantasy football, and I bet there is a large number of people like me.

And to think Roger Goodell tried to shut down fantasy football at one point. The NFL is succeeding in spite of him
Click to expand...

hes a dweeb and he failed fantasy football lives on in our hearts and souls

same here i too only watch nfl because of fantasy fb statistical implications but the combination of redzone and fantasy is really entertaining
 
Last edited:
I'm actually incredible at fantasy football. One of the most consistent players you'll ever see. If it's winner take all, I'll come in second. If it's top two get the payout, I'll come in third. If it's champion and runner up get money, but whoever scored the most points during the season also gets paid, I'll come in third in the playoffs, and have the second most points scored during the season. I just don't miss.
 
I won a league ten years ago and decided to retire on top.

The year before that I was abysmal, but learned from the people who were winning.
 
I've been in a league with friends from college for 16 years now. I want to quit, but through the years we've gone from 12 teams to eight, and I don't want to be the reason that league potentially folds.(For the record I have 5 championships, and three runner-ups)
 
I used to and won many times but these days I just do Draftkings, I was killing it the last few weeks of the season and playoffs so I'm looking forward to this season starting up!
 
I play in four leagues a year. One is a full roster dynasty. One is a $750 buy in. I won it and $6K two years ago. I'm a Platinum level football and baseball player, and a Diamond level basketball player on Yahoo fantasy.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I play in four leagues a year. One is a full roster dynasty. One is a $750 buy in. I won it and $6K two years ago. I'm a Platinum level football and baseball player, and a Diamond level basketball player on Yahoo fantasy.
Click to expand...
You always whoop my ass in vbookie basketball league.
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
mfer, do you play it ?

I do.

Anyways just finished my draft, feel really good about it, 12 man half pt PPR snake draft, 1QB 2RB 3WR, been playing in this league my cousin runs for maybe 10 years now, makes watching NFL Redzone on Sundays a lot more fun.

So you already drafted or it's coming up? What rules you play with? Lets talk fantasy football sherbrethren.
Click to expand...
Won one of those ten years ago. Decided to retire on top.
 
I’ve been playing like 15 years. I’m in 2 leagues and this time of year is always little stressful because I’m the commish in 1 league and I always have to make sure we have enough players and set up an in person draft date which is tough for 10 people.

The other league the commish sux donkey dick and every year the draft is a cluster fuck that still isn’t settled the day of
 
My league switched to auction after like 10 years of snake draft. Auction is FAR SUPERIOR.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,363
Messages
55,905,032
Members
174,980
Latest member
KristanLuk

Share this page

Back
Top