Fantasy Football League Openings

The league consists of 20 teams broken down into 4 divisions with an 8 team playoff. This will be an auction style draft and you'll have a team budget of $260 to spend on drafting players. The top three finishing teams will win the bulk of the cash and I also give out bonuses for players on your team that lead the NFL in certain categories. We do utilize defensive players, but it's done the correct way so it adds a little something more in terms of depth and strategy on how you design your team. Got 13 of 20 teams. Live Draft Saturday, August 30th @ 1:00pm CDT1st place: $5002nd place: $2503rd place: $125Individual Players Bonuses: $12.50 ($125 total)Offense: Passing Yards, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards, Receptions, Total Fantasy Points (player)Defense: Sacks, Interceptions, Tackles, Total Fantasy Points (player), Total Defense Fantasy Points (team)The league consists of 20 teams broken down into 4 divisions with an 8 team playoff. This will be a typical snake style draft with randomized draft order. The top three finishing teams will win the bulk of the cash and I also give out bonuses for players on your team that lead the NFL in certain categories. We do utilize defensive players, but it's done the correct way so it adds a little something more in terms of depth and strategy on how you design your team. Got 16 of 20 teams. Live Draft Sunday, August 31st @ 8:00pm CDT1st place: $10002nd place: $5003rd place: $250Individual Players Bonuses: $25 ($250 total)Offense: Passing Yards, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards, Receptions, Total Fantasy Points (player)Defense: Sacks, Interceptions, Tackles, Total Fantasy Points (player), Total Defense Fantasy Points (team)The league consists of 20 teams broken down into 4 divisions with an 8 team playoff. This will be a typical snake style draft with randomized draft order. The top three finishing teams will win the bulk of the cash and I also give out bonuses for players on your team that lead the NFL in certain categories. We do utilize defensive players, but it's done the correct way so it adds a little something more in terms of depth and strategy on how you design your team. Got 13 of 20 teams. Live Draft Wednesday, September 3rd @ 7:00pm CDT1st place: $25002nd place: $12503rd place: $625Individual Players Bonuses: $62.50 ($625 total)Offense: Passing Yards, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards, Receptions, Total Fantasy Points (player)Defense: Sacks, Interceptions, Tackles, Total Fantasy Points (player), Total Defense Fantasy Points (team)