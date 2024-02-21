Media Fans voted for Usman to fight at MW, Nassourdine Imavov sends him a welcoming

With his wrestling not what it once was, I see him struggling to put a win streak together.

That said, I'd rather see him put some weight on and go to 185lbs for real. Lots of fresh match ups for him up there.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
With his wrestling not what it once was, I see him struggling to put a win streak together.

That said, I'd rather see him go to 185lbs for reak. Lots of fresh match ups for him up there.
Click to expand...
He took down Edwards 9 times in two fights, so it's still on a very high level
 
Imavov's clinching didn't look that good vs Dolidze. I don't think Usman is the best match-up
Paulo Costa vs Imavov would be better for Imavov
 
Usman was in a good position at WW, but with his momentum fully stalled there and a short future, 185 is probably the best option for new life.

Only real reason to stay at 175 would be hoping Leon gets ousted while jumping at the chance to either fight Shavkat, or Belal if he's somehow leapfrogged over for the next shot. Even though he  should be taking a step back to fight the Luques, JDMs, Wonderboys, or Neal's of his division, I'm not sure he has that kind of time to build up from there
 
fortheo said:
Cool. There's more to wrestling than takedowns. His wrestling used to be better than it is now.
Click to expand...
Still leaps better than most, so this reduction won't seriously hinder him.

And yeah, takedowns are kind of a big part of wrestling
 
Kono dio da! said:
Isn't he too small for 185? Imagine what someone like Costa would do.
Click to expand...

it's the same thing i said, but it seems the general concensus is that he's better off at 185lbs because he's getting older and fresh matchups. i don't think anyone seriously thinks he's going to contend for a title at MW.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Reminder that what which started Strickland's Champ run....
Replies
6
Views
594
scytheavatar
S
pankrat
Is Dolidze vs Imavov the worst main event in UFC history?
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
3K
pankrat
pankrat
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Sat. Feb. 3 prelims 4pm et main 7pm et, ESPN+
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
ulysse
ulysse
Gabe
Nassordine Imavov - Discount Gegard Mousasi?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 2/3 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT
154 155 156
Replies
3K
Views
43K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,322
Messages
55,134,136
Members
174,630
Latest member
willyjoe

Share this page

Back
Top