Thoughts about the proposed fight?
With his wrestling not what it once was, I see him struggling to put a win streak together.

That said, I'd rather see him go to 185lbs for reak. Lots of fresh match ups for him up there.
That said, I'd rather see him go to 185lbs for reak. Lots of fresh match ups for him up there.
He took down Edwards 9 times in two fights
That’s excellent matchmaking! Would love to see that fight.MW.
Give him Costa.
That's just how we talk in 'Braska"Ya'll"
Grow up, Marty
301 sure could use it. Pantoja isn't selling many tickets or ppvs, & I think a big veteran name who is undersized could entice Paulo if anything could.
Still leaps better than most, so this reduction won't seriously hinder him.
Isn't he too small for 185? Imagine what someone like Costa would do.