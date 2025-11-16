Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 772
- Reaction score
- 4,546
OK. How is this related to Dillon Danis getting recked by John Pork?I'll tell you what I'd pay to see right now: Michael Morales v Islam.
UFC is a successful show business.
If was a pure MMA Fight business, they'd book Islam Morales before Christmas.
Man I would love to see that fight. Correct stance-reach-speed-power. BOOM baby!
What the whole world really wants to see is some fearless killer knock Islam into next week.
We have already seen Islam's fearface with Volk pounding on him like a drum.
Now we wanna see his Usman Leon stargazer face.
Ain't gonna happen. UFC will never sacrifice sacred lambs to that alter.
I'll tell you what I'd pay to see right now: Michael Morales v Islam.
UFC is a successful show business.
If was a pure MMA Fight business, they'd book Islam Morales before Christmas.
Man I would love to see that fight. Correct stance-reach-speed-power. BOOM baby!
What the whole world really wants to see is some fearless killer knock Islam into next week.
We have already seen Islam's fearface with Volk pounding on him like a drum.
Now we wanna see his Usman Leon stargazer face.
Ain't gonna happen. UFC will never sacrifice sacred lambs to that alter.
does anyone have a good video of this brawl? seems l ike everything i've seen online is really hard to see what's going on.
Ive not watch any of his fights yet im fully invested in his next one.
And im not the only one.
Hes not even in the main card yet his name is chanted more than any fighter on the main card
Danis is a prick but 15 dudes jumping him is ridiculous.
You're a fuck up..err I mean you fucked upLOL! It's not. I posted it on another thread.
So either I fucked up, of the BB software did.