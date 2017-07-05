Fan offers $15k for Justine Kish's Poop Shorts

Horse Style
I just heard about this story today. I must say I am surprised. All this time, I thought @SammyPops was both desperate and poor but who knew he could drop $15k so easily to feed his weird fetishes. I guess that proves he's not poor.
UFC fan offered to pay $15,000 for Justine Kish’s soiled Reebok shorts
“The most lucrative offer I’ve got is someone messaged me and said, ‘hey, we would love to pay’ — because I didn’t get my winnings. I would say I returned back with half of what I would have liked to have had, and so the most lucrative was, ‘hey, I would like to buy whatever kind of winnings you lost, I would like to buy your shorts for that same amount to hang them up and blah, blah blah in my man cave.’