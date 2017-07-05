Fan offers $15k for Justine Kish's Poop Shorts

I just heard about this story today. I must say I am surprised. All this time, I thought @SammyPops was both desperate and poor but who knew he could drop $15k so easily to feed his weird fetishes. I guess that proves he's not poor.

UFC fan offered to pay $15,000 for Justine Kish’s soiled Reebok shorts

“The most lucrative offer I’ve got is someone messaged me and said, ‘hey, we would love to pay’ — because I didn’t get my winnings. I would say I returned back with half of what I would have liked to have had, and so the most lucrative was, ‘hey, I would like to buy whatever kind of winnings you lost, I would like to buy your shorts for that same amount to hang them up and blah, blah blah in my man cave.’
Reminds me of the girl Rogan had on who sells jars of her shit to dudes online.
 
Jesus Hank Christ!! Knowing the weird fetishes Sherdoggers people have, why does anything surprise anyone ever? Nothing is off-limits in this world.
 
MMA bigger than soccer...lol.

Such a fringe sport at times. Gal shits herself but fight is allowed to go on. Gets a bonus from her boss for shitting herself and weirdo fan offers to buy shit stained fight shorts.

