Famous Assassinations Quiz!

(1) New York City, 1980

(2) New Delhi, 1948

(3) The House of Commons, 1812 (the only British Prime Minister to have been assassinated)

(4) Sarajevo, 1914. His wife was also killed.

(5) Hamburg, 1993 - Yes I bent the rules including this one. Seles didn't die, and supposedly Günter Parche only wanted to injure her (so Steffi Graf could be champ).



(6) The Vatican, 1981. Again I've bent the rules as the Pope was not killed, although the intent was there on these occasions. The Vatican, 1981 was the attempt when he was shot twice by Mehmet Ali Ağca and nearly died. 364 days later (1982) there was a second attempt, by Juan María Fernández y Krohn, using a bayonet, in Fatima, Portugal, in which some accounts say the Pope was not injured, and some say he was slightly injured. So you can have one mark for the Vatican, Fatima, 1981 or 1982, but you only get two marks if you match place and year. The Vatican, 1981 = two marks. The Vatican, 1982 = one mark, etc. You can score up to four marks here.

(7) Madrid, 1973 (Franco's right hand man, blown up in a car by Basque separatists ETA. His bodyguard and driver were also killed.)

(8) Yekaterinburg, 1918 - His wife, their five children, and four members of their entourage were also killed that night.

(9) Rome, 44

(10) Rawalpindi, Pakistan, 2007 (Twice former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and leader of the opposition at the time of her assassination. Over 200 other people were also killed in this incident, and an unsuccessful attempt two months earlier.)