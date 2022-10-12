  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Family of jayland walker awarded 5 million in a justified police shooting. Help this make sense, please.

nhbbear

nhbbear

Duty Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 27, 2005
Messages
31,332
Reaction score
18,698
This thread was initially about the officers returning to work. I decided instead of making a new thread that @Sinister would merge into “what did police do wrong today” thread to edit this thread to reflect the following:

HOLY SHIT. Walker family wins 5 million dollar settlement a few months ago. I am absolutely disgusted and sick to my stomach that this shitbag’s family got a huge settlement for a 100% justified shooting. This fucking dude led police on a high speed pursuit (his second in 24 hours) fired shots at them, jumped out of a moving car and ran while wearing a ski mask. Police tried and failed with a taser and then he turned towards officers and made a motion like he was going to shoot them. This was a purposeful suicide by cop scenario. He left his gun and wedding ring on the seat. His fiance died in a car crash the month before. blm rioted and protested, of course the family sued and won the shitbag lottery-where the family of a total shitbag sues and wins big because they are related to a shitbag shot by police in a justified shooting.

Their lawyers got almost half of the five million. Someone help this make sense to me.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/21/us/jayland-walker-akron-police-shooting-settlement/index.html







https://www.cleveland19.com/2022/10...ath-jayland-walker-back-work-department-says/
 
Last edited:
Some of those cops almost blew each other's heads off.
 
nhbbear said:
The 8 Police officers that shot jayland walker are back to duty as admin duty to ease officer shortage in city. For those that forgot, jayland fled police (twice) and as he was fleeing in a vehicle for the second time in 24 hours, he fired a shot out the window at officers. As the chase came to a stop, he fled the police, leaving his gun and his wedding ring on the seat. As he is running, he turns towards officers and he is shot. A lot. My theory on this is that he wanted to die because his fiancé was killed in a hit and run one month prior. He probably thought that suicide by cop would a. Make his family millions and b. Make him a martyr.

The community is on edge at the news with people on Twitter saying it's time to burn shit down.

The community is on edge at the news with people on Twitter saying it’s time to burn shit down.







https://www.cleveland19.com/2022/10...ath-jayland-walker-back-work-department-says/
Great amateur psychology theory by an ex cop who -SURPRISE- finds the cops did nothing wrong <LikeReally5>
 
HereticBD said:
I can't be the only one who read that as "Officers that shot jay walker back to work..."
nope. i was just about to post the same damn thing lol

jaywalking is serious business these days. the next time you're crossing the street while not at an intersection and you see a police officer in your vicinity, you better tuck and roll motherfucker!
 
46 wound bullets wounds? Dude got overclapped, but If he did actually shoot at the cops he either was high or crazy.

@nhbbear

When fired on, are police allowed or encouraged or trained to instantly mag-dump the shooter?

Or do their force options allow for discretion under certain circumstances, like if the person is fleeing and doesn't have anything in his hands?
 
salamander said:
46 wound bullets wounds? Dude got overclapped, but If he did actually shoot at the cops he either was high or crazy.
putting 46 bullets in a dude seems a tad bit excessive. at that point he's probably not going to be a threat to anybody. i guess that perp is just lucky that they didnt pull out an RPG-7 or anything crazy over-the-top like that.
 
salamander said:
46 wound bullets wounds? Dude got overclapped, but If he did actually shoot at the cops he either was high or crazy.

@nhbbear

When fired on, are police allowed or encouraged or trained to instantly mag-dump the shooter?

Or do their force options allow for discretion under certain circumstances, like if the person is fleeing and doesn't have anything in his hands?
Shoot until the threat stops and unless they’re shouting people regularly they’ll have adrenaline dump too. So yeah they empty the mag
 
idrankyourbeer said:
putting 46 bullets in a dude seems a tad bit excessive. at that point he's probably not going to be a threat to anybody. i guess that perp is just lucky that they didnt pull out an RPG-7 or anything crazy over-the-top like that.
He was unarmed when he ran away so he wasn’t a thread either way
 
idrankyourbeer said:
putting 46 bullets in a dude seems a tad bit excessive. at that point he's probably not going to be a threat to anybody. i guess that perp is just lucky that they didnt pull out an RPG-7 or anything crazy over-the-top like that.
How many cops fired? A cops shot 5-6 rounds....doesn't seem excessive to me. In this case it just happened to be 8 cops firing at the same time
 
