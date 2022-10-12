My theory on this is that he wanted to die because his fiancé was killed in a hit and run one month prior. He probably thought that suicide by cop would a. Make his family millions and b. Make him a martyr.

The 8 Police officers that shot jayland walker are back to duty as admin duty to ease officer shortage in city. For those that forgot, jayland fled police (twice) and as he was fleeing in a vehicle for the second time in 24 hours, he fired a shot out the window at officers. As the chase came to a stop, he fled the police, leaving his gun and his wedding ring on the seat. As he is running, he turns towards officers and he is shot. A lot.The community is on edge at the news with people on Twitter saying it’s time to burn shit down.