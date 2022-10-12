nhbbear
Duty Belt
This thread was initially about the officers returning to work. I decided instead of making a new thread that @Sinister would merge into “what did police do wrong today” thread to edit this thread to reflect the following:
HOLY SHIT. Walker family wins 5 million dollar settlement a few months ago. I am absolutely disgusted and sick to my stomach that this shitbag’s family got a huge settlement for a 100% justified shooting. This fucking dude led police on a high speed pursuit (his second in 24 hours) fired shots at them, jumped out of a moving car and ran while wearing a ski mask. Police tried and failed with a taser and then he turned towards officers and made a motion like he was going to shoot them. This was a purposeful suicide by cop scenario. He left his gun and wedding ring on the seat. His fiance died in a car crash the month before. blm rioted and protested, of course the family sued and won the shitbag lottery-where the family of a total shitbag sues and wins big because they are related to a shitbag shot by police in a justified shooting.
Their lawyers got almost half of the five million. Someone help this make sense to me.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/21/us/jayland-walker-akron-police-shooting-settlement/index.html
