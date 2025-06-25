Media Family man Derek Brunson confesses what happened the last time he hung out with Jon...

Jon was doing lots of drugs and drinking, so if he lost the fight he'd have a built in excuse, Derek doesnt understand GOAT shit.

Screenshot 2025-06-21 204336.png
 
Jon was undefeated, Derek should have copied that champion swagger :rolleyes:
Clark Rogers said:
The first response to that Brunson says "even drinking is extra stuff to me, I don't drink."

So, anything from beer up thru crack, a decade ago, made Brunson say Jon was never his friend anyway.
Probably just stopped at a beer or two with Jon. 🤣
 
When you are out rolling with Bones <lol>
 
For those interested in potential friendship with jon ‘I need a friend’ jones, apparently he does NOT want his friends wearing pants, at least not while in the whip…


…BTW, have some class & don’t pile on in these trying tymes, Derek ‘Daddy’ Brunson, or else jon might have some of his other friends(I’m unsure of their pant situation) make you disappear.

🥴
 
Uber_Noober said:
Need more details regarding the “extra stuff”
Ladyboys.

Brunson was trying to talk him out of it and Jones wasn't having it.

This actually makes me respect Jon a bit. Good on him for following his heart and not letting Brunson get in the way.
 
You dont hang out with guys like jon or Conor because you want to talk about life and shit. You go to party they have shit personalities
 
