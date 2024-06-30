  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Family assaulted and tortured with hot butter knives and forks by gang

who demanded their money and guns​

The victims were duct taped by a group of five or six unidentified suspects

Kelly Rissman

hq720.jpg



A group of unidentified suspects in North Carolina assaulted a family and ransacked their home in a nightmarish incident involving duct tape and hot butter knives.

Harnett County Sheriff’s officers responded to the scene around 2am on June 15 in Spout Springs, near Fayetteville.

Five or six male suspects pulled up in a silver Dodge Challenger and entered through an open door in the garage, where the husband, wife, their daughter, and her friend were hanging out. They then forced the victims to move into the house, WRAL reported.

The suspects restrained the victims with duct tape before torturing them with kitchenware, Law & Crime reported.

“They took and put a knife and fork — like a butter knife — on top of the stove and heated it up and they just started sticking it to the bodies,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats told Law & Crime. “They were trying to get them to tell them where their money and guns were.”

Although the suspects did not take any cash or firearms, they stole two cars, the sheriff’s office said.

The husband, wife and daughter were treated at UNC Chapel Hill medical center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A sister of the homeowner set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with health care costs and “assist with anything they need to support them in navigating this traumatic and invasive event.”
maxresdefault.jpg

The fundraiser had raked in more than $16,000 by Wednesday. “My sister and her family unit are suffering physically, emotionally and mentally. Our extended family and close friends are devastated. Their home was vandalized and their peace of mind and safety will never feel the same,” the fundraiser organizer wrote.

It is unclear if any suspects have been arrested. The Independent has emailed the sheriff’s office for comment.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...carolina-assault-knives-robbery-b2569367.html
 
I read about this story last week. There still hasn't been any description of the attackers.

If you don't give a description, then how are you supposed to know who to look for?

<Fedor23>

The victims were a Hispanic family. This is the mother.

86453113-13558575-image-a-19_1719085222102.jpg
 
No description of the suspects? Pic of the car and not who was in it? Hmmmm.....
 
- She looks young. Is Kamala pround ot the criminals?
 
According to the link, the dodge challenger the suspects arrived in was captured on camera and there is a pic of it. Where’s the pics of the suspects?
 
