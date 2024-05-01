Television Fallout vs. The Last of Us: Which video game to TV series adaptation was the best?

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,467
Reaction score
17,717
@Jackonfire @helax @PurpleStorm could I get a poll please? :)

Both of these are excellent TV series and games. Both have just aired their first season. Both are set in a post-apocalyptic world.

I preferred Fallout personally, although I thought the ending was a little meh. I definitely thought the ending to TLOU was better.

MV5BZjQ0YjAyNWQtMjRjMC00NzMxLTlkNjEtYWQzNmQwNGRlMGJkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMDM2NDM2MQ@@._V1_.jpg


MV5BZGUzYTI3M2EtZmM0Yy00NGUyLWI4ODEtN2Q3ZGJlYzhhZjU3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNTM0OTY1OQ@@._V1_.jpg


It was a tough one for me though. Oh, and Ella Purnell in Fallout {<tongue}

33rd-ANNUAL-GLAAD-MEDIA-AWARDS.jpg

What say Sherdog?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,358
Messages
55,485,387
Members
174,789
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top