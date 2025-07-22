  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Fallout Bakersfield - Doom 1993 total conversion mod

Holy shit this team has nailed the aesthetic of OG Fallout. I still love Fallout 4, but didn't like the artistic direction Bethesda took the franchise in. They were far closer to the OG's with FO3, but went all in on the silliness more than anything.

Anyway, here's the trailer for the upcoming Fallout Bakersfield, looks incredible.



@Clippy this is using "GZDoom WAD". As the resident Doom expert here, what is that exactly, a mod tool that brings in new features to the classic Doom engine? Been a while since I looked into anything made in this engine, but this looks incredible!
 
a WAD is just a file format (aka Where's All the Data)used in the GZDoom engine for running the data

WAD (which, according to the Doom Bible, is an acrostic for "Where's All the Data?" [1]) is the file format used by Doom and all Doom-engine-based games for storing data. A WAD file consists of a header, a directory, and the data lumps that make up the resources stored within the file. A WAD...
