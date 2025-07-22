Fallout Bakersfield - Doom 1993 total conversion mod

GtehMVP
Holy shit this team has nailed the aesthetic of OG Fallout. I still love Fallout 4, but didn't like the artistic direction Bethesda took the franchise in. They were far closer to the OG's with FO3, but went all in on the silliness more than anything.
Anyway, here's the trailer for the upcoming Fallout Bakersfield, looks incredible.
@Clippy this is using "GZDoom WAD". As the resident Doom expert here, what is that exactly, a mod tool that brings in new features to the classic Doom engine? Been a while since I looked into anything made in this engine, but this looks incredible!
