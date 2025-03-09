Fallout 4 is Amazing, What’s the Problem?

I'll admit that I initially got the hate. It just didn't feel right, and the base building shit felt like a pointless endeavor to artificially lengthen the game, and get a bit of that "Minecraft" shine.



I was a crazy person back then, though. It took a while, but once I really settled in, I think it's quite possibly the best Fallout game in the franchise. It didn't reinvent the wheel like Fallout 3. It didn't do...whatever the hell NV did that's SO different from FO3(it's great, but the praise of it being "the best" is a bit much. It was a slapdash sequel, and it felt like it. Some nice touches here and there, but it didn't exactly make me forget that it's practically a FO3 mod).



Fallout 4 is an absolute beast. It improved the real time combat. It had one hell of a robust RPG system, that let you choose any path at any time(some like being restricted to certain builds, I guess). Graphics were and are still a bit ho-hum, but an appropriate upgrade nonetheless. The dialogue wheel seemed restrictive, but once you got a handle on it, it's just as good, and I really love the cinematic feel to it, when you're talking to others and watching your character come to life and be part of the show. The base building became an absolute addiction, once you figured out all you could do with it. It becomes a game itself, when you're just scrounging for items to finish off some project you're working on.



The only place where it failed, were the factions. They all kind of sucked, if we're being honest. All their goals are very binary and predictable. That said, when you have to make that big decision to side with one or the others at the end, you feel a connection to them all, and it's a tough decision that has no easy answers. You really feel it, when you're annihilating one of them.



Anyways, LOVE it. One of my favorites in recent memory.