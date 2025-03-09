  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Fallout 4 is Amazing, What’s the Problem?

It’s not basic at all. Plenty of side quests with an incredibly intriguing main story. Isn’t crazy difficult on normal but doesn’t baby you either, you’re gonna work to get some stuff done. Gameplay, graphics, story, humor, and quests are top notch. Very fine installment why is it hated so much if at all?
 
I don't get the hate either. I thought it was great. I did hit a game ending glitch on my first run though so that sucked.
 
I'll admit that I initially got the hate. It just didn't feel right, and the base building shit felt like a pointless endeavor to artificially lengthen the game, and get a bit of that "Minecraft" shine.

I was a crazy person back then, though. It took a while, but once I really settled in, I think it's quite possibly the best Fallout game in the franchise. It didn't reinvent the wheel like Fallout 3. It didn't do...whatever the hell NV did that's SO different from FO3(it's great, but the praise of it being "the best" is a bit much. It was a slapdash sequel, and it felt like it. Some nice touches here and there, but it didn't exactly make me forget that it's practically a FO3 mod).

Fallout 4 is an absolute beast. It improved the real time combat. It had one hell of a robust RPG system, that let you choose any path at any time(some like being restricted to certain builds, I guess). Graphics were and are still a bit ho-hum, but an appropriate upgrade nonetheless. The dialogue wheel seemed restrictive, but once you got a handle on it, it's just as good, and I really love the cinematic feel to it, when you're talking to others and watching your character come to life and be part of the show. The base building became an absolute addiction, once you figured out all you could do with it. It becomes a game itself, when you're just scrounging for items to finish off some project you're working on.

The only place where it failed, were the factions. They all kind of sucked, if we're being honest. All their goals are very binary and predictable. That said, when you have to make that big decision to side with one or the others at the end, you feel a connection to them all, and it's a tough decision that has no easy answers. You really feel it, when you're annihilating one of them.

Anyways, LOVE it. One of my favorites in recent memory.
 
I love Fallout 4. Compared to FO3/NV, the gunplay was awesome. The graphics were a huge leap, the production values were Bethesda's best, the crafting of weapons was fun, the lore was super rich, and it had one of the goat companions of any game.

04ba14312ec8c7282c49fe1e5e1c97386a22af08.gif

The problem for long time fans is that it fell further from an RPG and became more of an action game. I prefer New Vegas and Fallout 2's systems.

The settlement system pissed off a lot of people as well, as it replaced more conventional/handcrafted settlements/cities.

I personally loved the custom settlement system, my fav in-game builder of all time, to this day. I spent thousands of hours on that, despite being stuck on PS4 at the time. Bethesda used it more as a crutch though.

The dialogue wheel was lame too. I liked the voice actor for our MC, but his words/emotions were often incongruent with the options you chose. A lot of people prefer the silent protag, and it's probably best if you're making an RPG.

While I love the lore they added, especially the little stories most wouldn't find, the world didn't make sense. No established settlement of decades is going to have skeletons lying around. It made things silly, but silly is Bethesda's take on it and we're stuck with that lol.
 
Probably my favorite game ever. I put 500 hours into it. Two full playthrough and lot of settlement building.
 
Was 50/50 on settlement building.

Did like being able to customize weapons though.
 
I played Fallout 3 and New Vegas back to back in early 2011 during my last semester of law school. Put in about 135 hours into NV including all the DLC. That was a pretty big time commitment and so I think that’s part of what’s held me back from jumping into Fallout 4 despite it being in my backlog since probably 2018. One of these days I will give it a whirl, along with Outer Worlds.
 
One of my favorite games ever and I played the original, 3 and New Vegas before it.

I think New Vegas is good but overrated in how great people say it is. It's hate for Bethesda anyway that fuels it. It has some decent gameplay changes but nothing I needed and the story was fine but not great.

FO4 can be played pretty much infinitely with mods. I usually play with worse storms (that spawn feral ghoul hordes), raider kids that will murder you, true nights(you legit need to use the pip boy light at night) and a bunch of other things that make it a more awful world to wake up to.
 
It definitely had some faults - the dialogue options, getting the power armor so early, Vertibirds crashing 24/7, Trashcan Carla’s Brahmin deciding to hang out on the roof of my house at Sanctuary the entire game, etc - but overall I really enjoyed it. F03, New Vegas, and FO4 were all fun. Never played the others.
 
Since when was it hated, btw? Always seemed well received overall to me, even if there were some criticisms.
 
GtehMVP said:
I love Fallout 4. Compared to FO3/NV, the gunplay was awesome. The graphics were a huge leap, the production values were Bethesda's best, the crafting of weapons was fun, the lore was super rich, and it had one of the goat companions of any game.

04ba14312ec8c7282c49fe1e5e1c97386a22af08.gif

The problem for long time fans is that it fell further from an RPG and became more of an action game. I prefer New Vegas and Fallout 2's systems.

The settlement system pissed off a lot of people as well, as it replaced more conventional/handcrafted settlements/cities.

I personally loved the custom settlement system, my fav in-game builder of all time, to this day. I spent thousands of hours on that, despite being stuck on PS4 at the time. Bethesda used it more as a crutch though.

The dialogue wheel was lame too. I liked the voice actor for our MC, but his words/emotions were often incongruent with the options you chose. A lot of people prefer the silent protag, and it's probably best if you're making an RPG.

While I love the lore they added, especially the little stories most wouldn't find, the world didn't make sense. No established settlement of decades is going to have skeletons lying around. It made things silly, but silly is Bethesda's take on it and we're stuck with that lol.
Yeah like that first diner you go to…Drumlin Diner iirc, with the women and her jet addicted son on the floor. There is a skeleton in one of the booths. Like really? You couldn’t have cleaned that up? Don’t you live here haha?
You can’t even clean up the corpses at your settlements without a mod. You move them and they spawn right back.

Also weird how the bombs fells 200 years ago and no trees have leaves on them but you can just get carrots to grow anywhere etc. lol.
 
I think that online, the writing became a bit of a meme compared to New Vegas.

I gave Fallout 4 a brief go. I'd have liked it a lot more if I didn't play hundreds of hours of Fallout 3 and Fallout 76 before it, and I was a decade younger with a greater need for distraction.
 
Never hated it, I think probably the reason people gave it so much grief was because Fallout 3 was such a gigantic step and people were expecting another similar step

Which is not always realistic
 
I keep meaning to give this another go. Tried it twice but the settlement mission at the beginning seemed like a chore. I just want to explore and fight shit like in FO3 and NV. Hearing your character talk was also a turn off. You could see the gunplay had improved though so it would probably win me over eventually.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Never hated it, I think probably the reason people gave it so much grief was because Fallout 3 was such a gigantic step and people were expecting another similar step

Which is not always realistic
That game has so much charm
 
KidBaize said:
I keep meaning to give this another go. Tried it twice but the settlement mission at the beginning seemed like a chore. I just want to explore and fight shit like in FO3 and NV. Hearing your character talk was also a turn off. You could see the gunplay had improved though so it would probably win me over eventually.
That first,settlement thing is brief, you don't have to engage with it much after that. You'll prob want to a little to have a good home base/storage location.
 
