Fallout 4 is Amazing, What’s the Problem?

I love Fallout 4. Compared to FO3/NV, the gunplay was awesome. The graphics were a huge leap, the production values were Bethesda's best, the crafting of weapons was fun, the lore was super rich, and it had one of the goat companions of any game.
The problem for long time fans is that it fell further from an RPG and became more of an action game. I prefer New Vegas and Fallout 2's systems.
The settlement system pissed off a lot of people as well, as it replaced more conventional/handcrafted settlements/cities.
I personally loved the custom settlement system, my fav in-game builder of all time, to this day. I spent thousands of hours on that, despite being stuck on PS4 at the time. Bethesda used it more as a crutch though.
The dialogue wheel was lame too. I liked the voice actor for our MC, but his words/emotions were often incongruent with the options you chose. A lot of people prefer the silent protag, and it's probably best if you're making an RPG.
While I love the lore they added, especially the little stories most wouldn't find, the world didn't make sense. No established settlement of decades is going to have skeletons lying around. It made things silly, but silly is Bethesda's take on it and we're stuck with that lol.