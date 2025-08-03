Falling asleep during this card

Legendary
Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2010
- Messages
- 7,908
- Reaction score
- 4,696
Literally had to make a cup of coffee to make through this event. I think the UFC is leaving ESPN as this card is an insult lol. You would think they would have a decent card for the TV cards, but no this is about as bad is gets.
Other than Rinya's Liver kick, this event has been hot garbage. Completely random matchups between boring fighters.
1/5 card quality so far. Hopefully top of the card does better.
Other than Rinya's Liver kick, this event has been hot garbage. Completely random matchups between boring fighters.
1/5 card quality so far. Hopefully top of the card does better.