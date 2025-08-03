  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Falling asleep during this card

Literally had to make a cup of coffee to make through this event. I think the UFC is leaving ESPN as this card is an insult lol. You would think they would have a decent card for the TV cards, but no this is about as bad is gets.

Other than Rinya's Liver kick, this event has been hot garbage. Completely random matchups between boring fighters.

1/5 card quality so far. Hopefully top of the card does better.
 
I agree before Ribovics fight, especially if you are on East Coast like me
 
LOL, what?

Nakamura with a body kick finish, then an absolute war between Silva and Vallejos, then Magny fucked up dos Santos. The woman's fight was meh. Then we just had an absolutely banger between Brenner and Esteban.

I think this cards been great.
 
If you aren't a fan of MMA why bother watching it?

giphy.gif
 
Weird timing after a crazy-ass barnburner
Even these types of fights have gotten boring for me lol. Like, we've had two like that where, yeh, it's a lot of strikes and stuff, but no one really gets hurt. No knockdowns or anything. Feels like you watch 1-2 mins of it and you've basically seen the whole fight.

It seems a lot more common in the UFC these days for some reason.
 
I had to make a cup of coffee too. But it's MMA I'm not going to complain.
 
Even these types of fights have gotten boring for me lol. Like, we've had two like that where, yeh, it's a lot of strikes and stuff, but no one really gets hurt. No knockdowns or anything. Feels like you watch 1-2 mins of it and you've basically seen the whole fight.

It seems a lot more common in the UFC these days for some reason.
You thought that fight was boring because of no knockdowns? Holy fuck, I don't know what to say lol.
 
If you aren't a fan of MMA why bother watching it?
I am fan of good fights. Not bullshit cards like this

You guys just accept mediocrity as the norm. Its sad what the average fan thinks is exciting.

Every "barn-burner" fight tonight was ass until they started throwing in the last minutes or two of each round. Doesn't change the fact that 80% of the round was boring.

Same with Magny's fight. Shit was completely sleep inducing until he got a sloppy finish against someone who should be retired, along with himself.

Too many fighters and too many cards that aren't worth watching is the problem.
 
You thought that fight was boring because of no knockdowns? Holy fuck, I don't know what to say lol.
I think I've just watched too many fights. I've seen every single one for like 15 years now lol. It's all the same.

Also, I had money on the ITD, so that might have just made it all so much worse haha. That's probably it lol.
 
ITT people are getting old and blaming it on MMA
 
I think I've just watched too many fights. I've seen every single one for like 15 years now lol. It's all the same.

Also, I had money on the ITD, so that might have just made it all so much worse haha. That's probably it lol.
They just don't get it man. Anytime you point it out they get offended because they have been fed garbage their entire life. They perpetually have Dana's dick in their mouth.

Wouldn't expect anything less from mouth breathing alcoholic low IQ MMA fans though.

Some people see it for what it is.
 
I am fan of good fights. Not bullshit cards like this
You guys just accept mediocrity as the norm. Its sad what the average fan thinks is exciting.
Every "barn-burner" fight tonight was ass until they started throwing in the last minutes or two of each round. Doesn't change the fact that 80% of the round was boring.
Same with Magny's fight. Shit was completely sleep inducing until he got a sloppy finish against someone who should be retired, along with himself.
Too many fighters and too many cards that aren't worth watching is the problem.
giphy.gif
 
They just don't get it man. Anytime you point it out they get offended because they have been fed garbage their entire life. They perpetually have Dana's dick in their mouth.

Wouldn't expect anything less from mouth breathing alcoholic low IQ MMA fans though.

Some people see it for what it is.
Even this Duncan/Rebecki fight.

Yeh, it's cool, but it's still just the same shit that round 1 was. Just Duncan backpedaling, and big shots that mostly don't lead to much.

There's hardly any risks taken in UFC fights now. Like, Duncan for example. He finally hurt Rebecki and had him wobbled. So what does he do? He throws a couple of feints and then runs away. Like wtf?
 
