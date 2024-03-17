Super_Nintendo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2020
- Messages
- 6,731
- Reaction score
- 12,987
at a rally, trump talks about china trying to make car plants in mexico then sneaking their cars into the country without paying tax at the border. trump then says he'll add a 100% tariff on them if he's elected and if he's not it will be a bloodbath as it pertains to china getting away with with this.
and of course.....the shitlib fake news machine paints him out to be a "violent tyrant dictator insurrectionist": "BREAKING NEWS! TRUMP SAYS THERE WILL BE BLOOD IF HE LOSES THE ELECTION!!"
watch video for full context:
this is the same old:
drink bleach
mexicans are rapists
very fine people
overturn the election
...deranged fakenews bullshit we've heard for almost 10 years. you pussies should be ashamed of yourselves.
and of course.....the shitlib fake news machine paints him out to be a "violent tyrant dictator insurrectionist": "BREAKING NEWS! TRUMP SAYS THERE WILL BE BLOOD IF HE LOSES THE ELECTION!!"
watch video for full context:
this is the same old:
drink bleach
mexicans are rapists
very fine people
overturn the election
...deranged fakenews bullshit we've heard for almost 10 years. you pussies should be ashamed of yourselves.
Last edited: