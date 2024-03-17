Elections Fakenews fabricates Trump "bloodbath" hoax

Super_Nintendo

Super_Nintendo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2020
Messages
6,731
Reaction score
12,987
at a rally, trump talks about china trying to make car plants in mexico then sneaking their cars into the country without paying tax at the border. trump then says he'll add a 100% tariff on them if he's elected and if he's not it will be a bloodbath as it pertains to china getting away with with this.

and of course.....the shitlib fake news machine paints him out to be a "violent tyrant dictator insurrectionist": "BREAKING NEWS! TRUMP SAYS THERE WILL BE BLOOD IF HE LOSES THE ELECTION!!"

GI2dnadWQAAfgD7



watch video for full context:



this is the same old:

drink bleach
mexicans are rapists
very fine people
overturn the election

...deranged fakenews bullshit we've heard for almost 10 years. you pussies should be ashamed of yourselves.
 
Last edited:
Not surprising at all. This is what the media must do because they know that Biden is cooked. It's only going to get worse.
 
This country will not survive another 4 years of Trump's corruption.
 
What did he mean? “If i don’t get elected…..that’ll be the least of it……It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country”…..
 
Seeing this play out and how both fancy Nancy ran to CNN to discuss it, but also “Republicans” like Cassidy and Braun.

Just shows how fucking stupid they all are, especially the republicans. Vote them all out

But I have never seen a social media pushback like this so quickly. Something like this, just like bullshit indictments will help Trump. The golden child, bless
 
There will be a bloodbath if he's not elected president, what other nuisance way am I supposed to read into that statement? That in some twisted way he tied it into tariffs and you say Joe Biden makes no sense...
 
kflo said:
What did he mean? “If i don’t get elected…..that’ll be the least of it……It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country”…..
Click to expand...
He didn't say that. And if he did, he didn't mean that. And if he did, you didn't understand it. And if you did, it's not a big deal. And if it is, others have said worse
 
kflo said:
What did he mean? “If i don’t get elected…..that’ll be the least of it……It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country”…..
Click to expand...

That’s not what he meant. He wasn't being serious.
 
kflo said:
What did he mean? “If i don’t get elected…..that’ll be the least of it……It’s gonna be a bloodbath for the country”…..
Click to expand...

Paynebringer said:
There will be a bloodbath if he's not elected president, what other nuisance way am I supposed to read into that statement? That in some twisted way he tied it into tariffs and you say Joe Biden makes no sense...
Click to expand...

KOPPE said:
He didn't say that. And if he did, he didn't mean that. And if he did, you didn't understand it. And if you did, it's not a big deal. And if it is, others have said worse
Click to expand...
Easy to see who actually prefers to be lied to.
 
Our pockets are gonna be bled dry if Trump isn't elected is what I understood his blathering to mean.

If you presumed it to mean anything else, you're probably bitch-made.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
Easy to see who actually prefers to be lied to.
Click to expand...

The irony of your post is jaw-dropping coming from a guy who supports a man who needs to resort to calling himself Honest Don to get people other than his cult to believe him. Maybe I need to get my facts from Fox News, or Newsmax.
 
So why the hell would he choose "bloodbath" if not to make headlines? Seems very deliberate, and in typical Trump style makes absolutely no sense. Getting killed in trade is a "bloodbath"?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,168
Messages
55,262,005
Members
174,714
Latest member
IdrisElbow

Share this page

Back
Top