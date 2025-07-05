Croo67
There is outrage in Britain, after Muhammad Faizan Khan - an illegal migrant - ‘rented’ a Deliveroo (food delivery service) account and proceeded to rape a pregnant woman he was delivering food to in Glasgow.
Khan forced his way into her property as his victim opened the door to receive the food, before subjecting her to a vile attack - which ultimately led to a miscarriage.
He has been jailed for just 12 months. The victim has warned that in just a year’s time ‘he could turn up to any woman’s house and do the same’.
Is this an appropriate punishment in the land where a woman’s Tweet saw her put away for 3 years?
Glasgow sex attack delivery driver was using someone else’s Deliveroo account when he assaulted woman
Muhammad Faizan Khan was not the named driver who delivered food to an east end resident and then carried out a sickening sexual assault on her own doorstep - because of a legal 'grey area'.
uk.news.yahoo.com