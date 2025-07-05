International Fake refugee who raped pregnant woman he was delivering food to causing her to miscarry jailed for 12 months

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
4,491
Reaction score
4,516
There is outrage in Britain, after Muhammad Faizan Khan - an illegal migrant - ‘rented’ a Deliveroo (food delivery service) account and proceeded to rape a pregnant woman he was delivering food to in Glasgow.

Khan forced his way into her property as his victim opened the door to receive the food, before subjecting her to a vile attack - which ultimately led to a miscarriage.

He has been jailed for just 12 months. The victim has warned that in just a year’s time ‘he could turn up to any woman’s house and do the same’.

Is this an appropriate punishment in the land where a woman’s Tweet saw her put away for 3 years?



uk.news.yahoo.com

Glasgow sex attack delivery driver was using someone else’s Deliveroo account when he assaulted woman

Muhammad Faizan Khan was not the named driver who delivered food to an east end resident and then carried out a sickening sexual assault on her own doorstep - because of a legal 'grey area'.
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com
 
After he's done his <12 months will he be banned from entering the UK? Or is he a case of "we can't send him back to his home country it's dangerous there"

Or maybe they give him a 2-5 year ban and after that he can go and apply for asylum in the UK, Scandinavia or any of the other fucked up places that lets anyone in?
 
Croo67 said:
Be easy on this guy. He is not too clever and probably can't appreciate how bad it is laughing at a rape victim miscarrying.

(Seriously. I genuinely think he has learning difficulties - don't wreck the thread condemning him).
Click to expand...
i'm making fun of you, goofball. not the victims. and don't worry i'll be there in 20 minutes when you pull another crime from kukluxklan.com to make fun of you again.
 
usernamee said:
After he's done his <12 months will he be banned from entering the UK? Or is he a case of "we can't send him back to his home country it's dangerous there"

Or maybe they give him a 2-5 year ban and after that he can go and apply for asylum in the UK, Scandinavia or any of the other fucked up places that lets anyone in?
Click to expand...
It's virtually impossible to deport them, and even if they do somehow get approved for deportation it's like the death penalty in America whereby it takes years to get it done.

He will stay and be given social housing, probably under the guise that he'll be killed for being a rapist in his homeland (let's all pretend rape is a crime there).
 
Perhaps the women should all be wearing Burkas so as to not tempt the men?

9zg6ae.jpg


When did the British men become such cucks?
 
The victim said, "The guy who did it to me will be out in 12 months and anyone like him can rent an account with no checks. He could turn up at any woman's door in Glasgow and do the same."

I wonder if Keir Starmer will let the dust settle before arresting and jailing her for those comments?
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
i'm making fun of you, goofball. not the victims. and don't worry i'll be there in 20 minutes when you pull another crime from kukluxklan.com to make fun of you again.
Click to expand...
What exactly is your problem with this story being told?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,305
Messages
57,522,516
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top