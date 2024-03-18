Facts that blew your mind

Chad R. Thundercock
Nov 30, 2005
13,935
9,286
The ¿Por qué no los dos? girl is not Mexican nor American, but Australian.
The Fruit of the Loom logo never featured a cornucopia.
Left: Fake logo
Right: Real logo
The Fruit of the Loom Logo Has Never Contained a Cornucopia, Honestly
Strongly held beliefs and dubiously sourced evidence notwithstanding, the company has denied ever using this ancient symbol of abundance.
