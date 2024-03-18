Facts that blew your mind

The ¿Por qué no los dos? girl is not Mexican nor American, but Australian.



<TheWire1>

The Fruit of the Loom logo never featured a cornucopia.

Left: Fake logo
Right: Real logo

The Fruit of the Loom Logo Has Never Contained a Cornucopia, Honestly

Strongly held beliefs and dubiously sourced evidence notwithstanding, the company has denied ever using this ancient symbol of abundance.
While both of them were featured in Jurassic Park, the time gap between the brachiosaurus (145 million years ago) and T Rex (65 million years ago) existence is greater than that of T Rex and humans.

But then again Hollywood lies to us and humans rode dinosaurs to work 6000 years ago
 
The Fruit Of The Loom one is a lie, I dont give a shit what the internet says, it absolutely had a basket when I was a kid
 
Pliny Pete said:
The Fruit Of The Loom one is a lie, I dont give a shit what the internet says, it absolutely had a basket when I was a kid
I know, bud. I felt that way as well, until I did some digging and realized the logo did not have a cornucopia at all.

It was the counterfeit products that featured it.
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
I know, bud. I felt that way as well, until I did some digging and realized the logo did not have a cornucopia at all.

It was the counterfeit products that featured it.
Unless you invented a DeLorean and went back to my local K-Mart and dug through every 3 pack of white tees they had in stock on a random Friday night in 1985 then I dont wanna hear your lies!
 
Pliny Pete said:
Unless you invented a DeLorean and went back to my local K-Mart and dug through every 3 pack of white tees they had in stock on a random Friday night in 1985 then I dont wanna hear your lies!
Lol, Kmart. Are you sure it's not the Mexican Dickie's stores like we have here in Los Angeles?
 
