Factory X gym aggressively denies report of FBI raid regarding fight fixing

Factory X, officially Factory X Muay Thai/MMA/BJJ, may be the latest target for an investigation into fixing fights. At UFC Fight Night 263, also known as UFC Vegas 110, the betting line for featherweight Isaac Dulgarian drastically shifted from a heavy favorite to nearly even money on fight day. This change happened within hours of his match on Saturday, prompting flags from the UFC’s betting integrity partner of IC360—formerly known as U.S. Integrity.
The betting firm contacted the promotion about this unusual discrepancy of odds, namely that a large amount of money came in late on Yadier Del Valle to win by in the first round. This narrow prop bet that drilled down to take the Cuban from around +125 to prevail outright all the way to anywhere from +550 to +850 depending on the book. Unconfirmed reports have suggested many things regarding this investigation, ranging from unsubstantiated claims that there were dozens or even hundreds of matches under review to that specific gyms are being targeted by the FBI.
We Have Absolutely Nothing to Hide
When speaking on the “Jim Rome Show” on Wednesday, UFC chief Dana White walked the host through the situation. He remarked that they were indeed notified by IC360, and he and other UFC officials questioned Dulgarian and his attorney about the matter. Satisfied what Dulgarian had to say, the promotion elected to allow the fight to continue, only for Dulgarian to lose by first-round stoppage and prompt White to call in the feds.
Per head coach Marc Montoya, Dulgarian has already been asked to leave the gym. The extent of the investigation is not clear, although White noted that the 2022 betting case involving James Krause and Darrick Minner is still active and will be merged with this one. According to White, this will be a more comprehensive review than just going over a flagged match or two. Reports then indicated that the FBI was looking into Dulgarian’s team, with social media user Harry Mac stating there was a raid at the Factory X facility in Englewood, Colorado.
Factory X Gym Aggressively Denies Report of FBI Raid Regarding Fight Fixing
One major mixed martial arts gym with many athletes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is doing what it can to protect its reputation.
