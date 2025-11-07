  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Factory X gym aggressively denies report of FBI raid regarding fight fixing

a5b5o0lx7gg61.jpg

One major mixed martial arts gym with many athletes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is doing what it can to protect its reputation.

Factory X, officially Factory X Muay Thai/MMA/BJJ, may be the latest target for an investigation into fixing fights. At UFC Fight Night 263, also known as UFC Vegas 110, the betting line for featherweight Isaac Dulgarian drastically shifted from a heavy favorite to nearly even money on fight day. This change happened within hours of his match on Saturday, prompting flags from the UFC’s betting integrity partner of IC360—formerly known as U.S. Integrity.




The betting firm contacted the promotion about this unusual discrepancy of odds, namely that a large amount of money came in late on Yadier Del Valle to win by in the first round. This narrow prop bet that drilled down to take the Cuban from around +125 to prevail outright all the way to anywhere from +550 to +850 depending on the book. Unconfirmed reports have suggested many things regarding this investigation, ranging from unsubstantiated claims that there were dozens or even hundreds of matches under review to that specific gyms are being targeted by the FBI.

We Have Absolutely Nothing to Hide​


When speaking on the “Jim Rome Show” on Wednesday, UFC chief Dana White walked the host through the situation. He remarked that they were indeed notified by IC360, and he and other UFC officials questioned Dulgarian and his attorney about the matter. Satisfied what Dulgarian had to say, the promotion elected to allow the fight to continue, only for Dulgarian to lose by first-round stoppage and prompt White to call in the feds.


Per head coach Marc Montoya, Dulgarian has already been asked to leave the gym. The extent of the investigation is not clear, although White noted that the 2022 betting case involving James Krause and Darrick Minner is still active and will be merged with this one. According to White, this will be a more comprehensive review than just going over a flagged match or two. Reports then indicated that the FBI was looking into Dulgarian’s team, with social media user Harry Mac stating there was a raid at the Factory X facility in Englewood, Colorado.

Just saw the fight. Clearly fixed but it’s a shame because you can tell Isaac is actually a super legit fighter lmao. He probably would have smashed Del Valle if he actually tried to win.

It’s like he surprised himself how easy it was to get in on Del Valle’s legs, so he had to loosen his grip and pretend to get sprawled on. Then he defended the choke so easily that he had to give it to the guy. He made Del Valle look foolish honestly
 
Last edited:
I dunno, I am on the fence. I just watched the fight and it seems weird to throw headkicks at a dude and let him pound your head in for several minutes before finally giving up a choke when he had a ton of opportunities to do so while he was flattened out, if he wanted an easy payday and getting finished without taking a lot of damage.

Maybe he just isn't that good?
 
Last edited:
I hope all these news posts contain cat pics from now on.

@Kowboy On Sherdog taking charge when the other mods tell him no cat pics:

k5dozy1s4pzf1.jpeg
 
chinarice said:
I dunno, I am on the fence. I just watched the fight and it seems weird to throw headkicks at a dude and let him pound your head in for several minutes before finally giving up a choke when he had a ton of opportunities to do so while he was flattened out, if he wanted an easy payday and getting finished without taking a lot of damage.

Maybe he just isn't that good?
Yeah I heard about all this before I watched the fight..

I will say, after seeing highlights, if it was fixed, he actually did a good job with the acting lol

However, where there is smoke there is fire.. something definitely happened, don't know what.. maybe he was going to throw it worse then got spooked and still lost?
 
USA!USA! said:
Yeah I heard about all this before I watched the fight..

I will say, after seeing highlights, if it was fixed, he actually did a good job with the acting lol

However, where there is smoke there is fire.. something definitely happened, don't know what.. maybe he was going to throw it worse then got spooked and still lost?
That last part I bolded, I can get down with. Like he wasn't sure how to not make it obvious and the fight got drawn out longer because of it but he had ample opportunities to just give his neck up when del Valle had him completely flattened out and it wouldn't look that sus at all.
 
Imagine how Del Valle must feel

He legit fought and worked his butt off and surprised the world and yet all of this comes from it!
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Just saw the fight. Clearly fixed but it’s a shame because you can tell Isaac is actually a super legit fighter lmao. He probably would have smashed Del Valle if he actually tried to win.

It’s like he surprised himself how easy it was to get in on Del Valle’s legs, so he had to loosen his grip and pretend to get sprawled on. Then he defended the choke so easily that he had to give it to the guy. He made Del Valle look foolish honestly
Bro, Dulg looked sick as fuck in some clips where he was warming up backstage. He was always gonna lose.

Why would a pretty legit prospect throw away their entire career fixing a fight as obviously as you're making out? That obvious with that much cash coming in was always going to get noticed immediately by the bookies. In this day and age, dormant sharp accounts can't just suddenly open up again and start dropping a combined million+ on any fight, much less a prelim fight, and not get noticed and frozen immediately lol.

Bookies have whole teams employed for just this job. This would have been light work for them, and there's no chance either Dulgarian or any of those fixer accounts ever saw any money from this. Dulgarian hasn't even got his fight money yet haha.
 
What if....what if, the bettor has a time machine?
 
