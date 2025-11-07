Factory X gym aggressively denies report of FBI raid regarding fight fixing

biscuitsbrah said: Just saw the fight. Clearly fixed but it’s a shame because you can tell Isaac is actually a super legit fighter lmao. He probably would have smashed Del Valle if he actually tried to win.



It’s like he surprised himself how easy it was to get in on Del Valle’s legs, so he had to loosen his grip and pretend to get sprawled on. Then he defended the choke so easily that he had to give it to the guy. He made Del Valle look foolish honestly Click to expand...

Bro, Dulg looked sick as fuck in some clips where he was warming up backstage. He was always gonna lose.Why would a pretty legit prospect throw away their entire career fixing a fight as obviously as you're making out? That obvious with that much cash coming in was always going to get noticed immediately by the bookies. In this day and age, dormant sharp accounts can't just suddenly open up again and start dropping a combined million+ on any fight, much less a prelim fight, and not get noticed and frozen immediately lol.Bookies have whole teams employed for just this job. This would have been light work for them, and there's no chance either Dulgarian or any of those fixer accounts ever saw any money from this. Dulgarian hasn't even got his fight money yet haha.