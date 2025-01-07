fedorthegoat777
So Facebook is going to change and embrace a free speech platform. Like X. And the Sherdog War room of course.
Moving a branch to Texas, dropping fact checkers, working with Trump, and putting Dana the big red goof right on the board. Also ending censorship.
Basically the same things Elon did when he took over.
