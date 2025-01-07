Social Facebook is changing

So Facebook is going to change and embrace a free speech platform. Like X. And the Sherdog War room of course.

Moving a branch to Texas, dropping fact checkers, working with Trump, and putting Dana the big red goof right on the board. Also ending censorship.

Basically the same things Elon did when he took over.






 
I still worry about bots. I'm sure its already happening there too, but X is literally riddled with Russian (amongst others) bots who either provide canned responses or are AI driven.

It's a huge problem and is basically modern day propaganda.

They need to figure out a way to weed out these things so that only real people can converse.
 
Let's see who thinks this is a bad thing.
 
USA!USA! said:
I still worry about bots. I'm sure its already happening there too, but X is literally riddled with Russian (amongst others) bots who either provide canned responses or are AI driven.
It's a huge problem and is basically modern day propaganda.
They need to figure out a way to weed out these things so that only real people can converse.
Simple solution. Delete all Twitter and Facebook. Didn't need it before 2006, Don't need it now.
 
