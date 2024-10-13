Fabricio Werdum reveals brain damage in Le vs. Zuffa court case

Werdum, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, and others have provided testimonies in the ongoing Le vs. Zuffa lawsuit. The new settlement in the lawsuit is $375 million; with fighters accusing Zuffa and the UFC of violating anti-trust laws related to fighter pay and anticompetitive tactics.


Werdum’s testimony this week was startling.

“I have many lesions and scarring on my brain, and I have a cyst that is located centrally within my brain making surgery thus far impossible,” Werdum said in a statement. “I monitor this cyst with biannual exams to determine if it is growing.”




Werdum is one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time. He won the UFC heavyweight title by finishing Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 to cap off a six-fight winning streak inside the Octagon at the time.

Before signing with the UFC, Werdum was a force in Strikeforce. He snapped Fedor Emelianenko’s lengthy win streak in 2010 by submitting the Russian legend with a triangle armbar.

Werdum earned UFC victories over the likes of Travis Browne, Mark Hunt, and Alexander Gustafsson during his promotional tenure. He parted ways from the UFC in 2020, signing with the PFL and falling to Renan Ferreira in May 2021.

Werdum returned to MMA last year at Gamebred Fighting Championship 5. He lost to former UFC titleholder Junior dos Santos by split decision in his bare-knuckle MMA debut.

Werdum has accumulated a 24-10-1 record in his professional MMA career. Before transitioning full-time to MMA, he won six ADCC Submission Wrestling medals.






:(
 
Realities of life ...

You can sit in an office and work yourself into unhealthy life too.


Everything has trade offs...at the end of the day these guys chose this life...you can't unfortunately only take the good things in life...its a package deal..with the bad

I hope he gets his part of the money...but this doesn't change my thoughts about the sport
 
NoSmilez said:
Respectfully. You can't really blame the UFC for sparring chutebox style.
Wasnt Werdum and Wanderlei going nuts on each other, in a gym ..even sparring into the store side of the gym .. against the showcases...

I remember there was a clip like that...im sure that didnt help...

Edit: found it

 
Staph infection said:
They knew the risks when they chose to enter the sport.
Yes they did or at least should have.

But it's also why halfwits on the internet should support them getting a much fairer share of the revenue their fights generate, because they are the ones compromise their health for your entertainment.
 
"It's the UFC's fault I chose to be a fighter and now have lasting injuries..

gyHJ0JI.gif
 
Dr Fong said:
Yes they did or at least should have.

But it's also why halfwits on the internet should support them getting a much fairer share of the revenue their fights generate, because they are the ones compromise their health for your entertainment.
Fong you too!

The top fighters get paid well, this suit was brought on by people who did not do well or are looking for a cash grab. People choose to do something and then when it has ill effects on them they want to get money. CTE and other health issues due to combat sports have been known for decades prior to MMA being a thing.
 
Staph infection said:
Fong you too!

The top fighters get paid well, this suit was brought on by people who did not do well or are looking for a cash grab. People choose to do something and then when it has ill effects on them they want to get money. CTE and other health issues due to combat sports have been known for decades prior to MMA being a thing.
A halfwit take. Was to be expected.
 
Getting punched in the head might leave your head injured.

This is such profound insight.
 
There is a difference between blaming the UFC for your choices and pointing out reasons that the UFC should be treating fighters fairly. If I were making an argument for NCAA football players getting paid a salary, I certainly would bring up the risks they face as part of the justification for players getting the salary.

But then again, Sherdog is not good when it comes to nuance, and never has been.
 
There are fighters involved in the lawsuit blaming the UFC for their CTE, that had like 4 fights in the UFC, out of a 28 fight career. It's a bit ridiculous.

If King of the Cage was the top promotion that could afford to pay them all then they'd be the ones targeted.

This is by no means a defense of the UFC, they're still scummy as fuck.
 
