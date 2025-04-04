Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Did you see his fight vs Andy Ruiz? I thought he won, but they scored it a draw. Seems a lot of people think that as well.Miller has 3 wins this decade, none of them over top opponents. Hasn't won in 2 years and has somehow secured himself the opportunity for a WBA interim title fight.
Sure. I still wouldn't put him in an interim title fight after thatDid you see his fight vs Andy Ruiz? I thought he won, but they scored it a draw. Seems a lot of people think that as well.
We Belt Anyone strikes againSure. I still wouldn't put him in an interim title fight after that
I'm still not sold on Hrg elevating beyond a tough guyThis is a better fight for us fans but not wardley. I had him comfortably beating millar, now I think he needs a KO. Hrgovic is a much better technical boxer and has tons more experience. Wardley is a relative novice in comparison, and this is his problem! However Wardley can punch and I don’t think hrgovic is particularly durable based on his last couple of fights. Even old joe Joyce had him hurt
Wardley vs millar was gonna be a test of fitness and a battle of attrition. Probably similar to the Dubois fight and one I thought wardley win over the distance. A long hard fight but also good for his own personal progression. Now he needs to land something like in the Clarke fight, if he can’t stop hrgovic hes getting well outboxed and beaten
I'm still not sold on Hrg elevating beyond a tough guy