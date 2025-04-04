News Fabio Wardley vs Huni June 7th Queesberry DAZN

Two c level guys going at it. Let’s go.
 
Wardley caved part of Fraiser Clarke's face in. The dude can fuckin CRACK.
But Miller has an insane chin. He's been hit by huge punchers and has barely flinched. Even against Dubois, the ref stopped it. Miller never went down.
This fight is intriguing
 
Miller has 3 wins this decade, none of them over top opponents. Hasn't won in 2 years and has somehow secured himself the opportunity for a WBA interim title fight.
 
Did you see his fight vs Andy Ruiz? I thought he won, but they scored it a draw. Seems a lot of people think that as well.
 
Not sure who I want to root for. I'm generally a fan of fighters coming out of New England, but I also have used tons of drills and exercises from Wardleys's S&C coaches. I'll just watch and have a good time
 
This is a better fight for us fans but not wardley. I had him comfortably beating millar, now I think he needs a KO. Hrgovic is a much better technical boxer and has tons more experience. Wardley is a relative novice in comparison, and this is his problem! However Wardley can punch and I don’t think hrgovic is particularly durable based on his last couple of fights. Even old joe Joyce had him hurt

Wardley vs millar was gonna be a test of fitness and a battle of attrition. Probably similar to the Dubois fight and one I thought wardley win over the distance. A long hard fight but also good for his own personal progression. Now he needs to land something like in the Clarke fight, if he can’t stop hrgovic hes getting well outboxed and beaten
 
I'm still not sold on Hrg elevating beyond a tough guy
 
I think he’s the lower part of the top 10. He’s a huge step up for wardley though, and Fabios a relative novice compared to hrgovic. I definitely think wardley can KO him, but favour hrgovic on points. This fight may be a year or 2 too early for him?
 
