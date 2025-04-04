This is a better fight for us fans but not wardley. I had him comfortably beating millar, now I think he needs a KO. Hrgovic is a much better technical boxer and has tons more experience. Wardley is a relative novice in comparison, and this is his problem! However Wardley can punch and I don’t think hrgovic is particularly durable based on his last couple of fights. Even old joe Joyce had him hurt



Wardley vs millar was gonna be a test of fitness and a battle of attrition. Probably similar to the Dubois fight and one I thought wardley win over the distance. A long hard fight but also good for his own personal progression. Now he needs to land something like in the Clarke fight, if he can’t stop hrgovic hes getting well outboxed and beaten