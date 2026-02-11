ShadowRun
Titanium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2009
- Messages
- 37,890
- Reaction score
- 39,553
Not sure what is exactly going on, Ft Bliss is there which is a huge base.
"
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction that halts all flights to and from El Paso and the neighboring Santa Teresa, New Mexico, city officials said.
The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations, including commercial, cargo and general aviation flights, from 11:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 10 through 11:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 20. The restriction was issued for "special security reasons", according to an FAA notice, a move that is rare for an airport in a major U.S. city.
El Paso is the 23rd-largest city in the United States, and the total airspace closure is expected to cause considerable disruption across the national aviation network.
The notice, in part, reads: "THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CLASSIFIES THE AIRSPACE DEFINED IN THIS NOTAM AS 'NTL DEFENSE AIRSPACE'. PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROC MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL. ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS MAY ALSO BE TAKEN AGAINST A PILOT WHO DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE RQMNTS OR ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS OR PROC ANNOUNCED IN THIS NOTAM."
It goes on to state that the FAA may take administrative actions and can use "deadly force against the airborne acft, if it is determined that the ACFT poses an imminent security threat."
The exclusion does not affect Juárez and Mexican airspace.
The FAA notice does not explain why the closure order was issued. Information shared on El Paso International Airport’s social media accounts matched the details released by the city regarding the restriction.
he city of El Paso issued a statement on the restriction at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.
"Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance." according to the city's statement. "In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."
The restriction covers a 10‑mile area around El Paso and applies to all airspace from the ground up to nearly 18,000 feet. Under the restriction, aircraft are not allowed to fly in the area unless they receive specific authorization from federal officials.
he city of El Paso issued a statement on the restriction at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.
"Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance." according to the city's statement. "In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."
The restriction covers a 10‑mile area around El Paso and applies to all airspace from the ground up to nearly 18,000 feet. Under the restriction, aircraft are not allowed to fly in the area unless they receive specific authorization from federal officials.
Officials at El Paso International Airport said they have contacted the FAA and are awaiting additional guidance. Commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being notified of the restriction.
Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines for the latest information on flight status and rebooking options.
This closure of the airspace in El Paso is similar to government actions taken after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on several U.S. civilian and military sites.
Just minutes after that attack, the FAA banned all outgoing flights and ordered all planes in the air to land at the nearest airport. El Paso International Airport canceled nearly 70 departing flights. Seven airplanes landed at the El Paso airport, carrying a total of more than 700 passengers, according to El Paso Times archives."
/https://eu.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2026/02/11/el-paso-flights-halted-by-faa-until-feb-20-what-travelers-need-to-know/88619817007/
"
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction that halts all flights to and from El Paso and the neighboring Santa Teresa, New Mexico, city officials said.
The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations, including commercial, cargo and general aviation flights, from 11:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 10 through 11:30 p.m. MST on Feb. 20. The restriction was issued for "special security reasons", according to an FAA notice, a move that is rare for an airport in a major U.S. city.
El Paso is the 23rd-largest city in the United States, and the total airspace closure is expected to cause considerable disruption across the national aviation network.
The notice, in part, reads: "THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CLASSIFIES THE AIRSPACE DEFINED IN THIS NOTAM AS 'NTL DEFENSE AIRSPACE'. PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROC MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL. ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS MAY ALSO BE TAKEN AGAINST A PILOT WHO DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE RQMNTS OR ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS OR PROC ANNOUNCED IN THIS NOTAM."
It goes on to state that the FAA may take administrative actions and can use "deadly force against the airborne acft, if it is determined that the ACFT poses an imminent security threat."
The exclusion does not affect Juárez and Mexican airspace.
The FAA notice does not explain why the closure order was issued. Information shared on El Paso International Airport’s social media accounts matched the details released by the city regarding the restriction.
he city of El Paso issued a statement on the restriction at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.
"Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance." according to the city's statement. "In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."
The restriction covers a 10‑mile area around El Paso and applies to all airspace from the ground up to nearly 18,000 feet. Under the restriction, aircraft are not allowed to fly in the area unless they receive specific authorization from federal officials.
he city of El Paso issued a statement on the restriction at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.
"Airport staff has reached out to the FAA, and we are pending additional guidance." according to the city's statement. "In the meanwhile, commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being informed of the restriction, which appears to be security related. Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines to get the latest information on their flight status."
The restriction covers a 10‑mile area around El Paso and applies to all airspace from the ground up to nearly 18,000 feet. Under the restriction, aircraft are not allowed to fly in the area unless they receive specific authorization from federal officials.
Officials at El Paso International Airport said they have contacted the FAA and are awaiting additional guidance. Commercial airlines operating out of El Paso are being notified of the restriction.
Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines for the latest information on flight status and rebooking options.
This closure of the airspace in El Paso is similar to government actions taken after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on several U.S. civilian and military sites.
Just minutes after that attack, the FAA banned all outgoing flights and ordered all planes in the air to land at the nearest airport. El Paso International Airport canceled nearly 70 departing flights. Seven airplanes landed at the El Paso airport, carrying a total of more than 700 passengers, according to El Paso Times archives."
/https://eu.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2026/02/11/el-paso-flights-halted-by-faa-until-feb-20-what-travelers-need-to-know/88619817007/