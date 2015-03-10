f42's Big "Give that (wo)man a wiki!!!" thread

Jun 26, 2007
It is clear by now that we're in dire need for wiki pages for current and retired fighters. I suggest we post the pages that we think need to be created in this thread. The people that know how to create pages can do that and the other posters can supply additional information, either by editing the wiki page or posting the info in the thread.

Some important things:

- If you create a new page, please post the url to the page in the thread. I will make a post under this one with pages to be created and newly created pages.

- If you have any info, please post a link or at least a source for your claim. Things without references will probably be deleted from articles.

- The Phetmorakot Sor Sangprapai and Kongsak Sitboomee pages have the first letters of the guys' names spelled in lower case letters. This means that the pages will probably have to be moved to keep with the common way of using upper case letters. Please make sure you use the conventional way.

- Make sure that the page isn't an orphan and specify which categories the page belongs to: "Thai sportsmen", "kickboxers", stuff like that.

- Make sure you write the articles in proper English. I've seen perfectly informative pages being deleted because nobody could be bothered to just change the grammar and spelling.

As posted by Shadess, here is a page with guidelines for articles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipe...ing_task_force

Let's get this show on the road.
 
To be created:

Petboonchu Borplaaboonchu (Hagelslag2)

Superbank Sakchaichode (Mafanofe and Cocakillbana)

Sangmanee Sor Tienpo

Saeksan Or Kwanmuang

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Mohamed Jaraya (?)

Ilias Bulaid (?)

Fan Biang (?)

Yi Long (?)

Attachai Fairtex

Jongsanan Fairtex
 
If someone creates Thai pages we can work out splitting the work regarding records.
 
Fighters I would like to add:

Ilias Bulaid (yes, I'm fan girling)
Fan Biang (whooped Simon Marcus)
Yi Long (just so we have a central place to document that he's actually not all that)

Just saw that Andrei Gerasimchuk now has a page.
 
Great idea. I see if I can do something tomorrow.

Siamfightmag got tons of interviews that could be made in wiki pages.
 
Very god idea

I will make Panpayak,Superbank,Mohamed jaraya,Superlek and many other pages who i will post here after make this wiki's

I post here when i begin for someone help me,i can help who do the same too

Lets go guys!
 
Did Ekkelboom actually win 5 WMC world titles? That seems hard to believe. Im guessing he won one then lost it then won it back and that counts as 2, etc.
 
sangmanee, saeksan,
 
Not sure if Bulaid and Jaraya meet the wiki notability requirements, but I'm not up to date on how Enfusion and it's titles are valued.
 
Hagelslag2 said:
Fighters I would like to add:

Ilias Bulaid (yes, I'm fan girling)
Fan Biang (whooped Simon Marcus)
Yi Long (just so we have a central place to document that he's actually not all that)

Just saw that Andrei Gerasimchuk now has a page.
Lmao your sig, that commentator.
 
I will begin with Superbank,can someone help me with his record?
 
Cocakillbana said:
I will. I'll start from when he began fighting at the stadiums and go through 2011.
Oh,thanks man,i will post the link of his wiki page when i create,and after that you can pass me and i will add the fight results and many other informations.
 
how many wins-losses-draw superbank have?

the information i took is 168 fights 132 victories,34 losses and 2 draws,but i dont know if it is really right
 
