f42's Big "Give that (wo)man a wiki!!!" thread

Hagelslag2
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2007
- Messages
- 3,421
- Reaction score
- 247
It is clear by now that we're in dire need for wiki pages for current and retired fighters. I suggest we post the pages that we think need to be created in this thread. The people that know how to create pages can do that and the other posters can supply additional information, either by editing the wiki page or posting the info in the thread.
Some important things:
- If you create a new page, please post the url to the page in the thread. I will make a post under this one with pages to be created and newly created pages.
- If you have any info, please post a link or at least a source for your claim. Things without references will probably be deleted from articles.
- The Phetmorakot Sor Sangprapai and Kongsak Sitboomee pages have the first letters of the guys' names spelled in lower case letters. This means that the pages will probably have to be moved to keep with the common way of using upper case letters. Please make sure you use the conventional way.
- Make sure that the page isn't an orphan and specify which categories the page belongs to: "Thai sportsmen", "kickboxers", stuff like that.
- Make sure you write the articles in proper English. I've seen perfectly informative pages being deleted because nobody could be bothered to just change the grammar and spelling.
As posted by Shadess, here is a page with guidelines for articles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipe...ing_task_force
Let's get this show on the road.
Some important things:
- If you create a new page, please post the url to the page in the thread. I will make a post under this one with pages to be created and newly created pages.
- If you have any info, please post a link or at least a source for your claim. Things without references will probably be deleted from articles.
- The Phetmorakot Sor Sangprapai and Kongsak Sitboomee pages have the first letters of the guys' names spelled in lower case letters. This means that the pages will probably have to be moved to keep with the common way of using upper case letters. Please make sure you use the conventional way.
- Make sure that the page isn't an orphan and specify which categories the page belongs to: "Thai sportsmen", "kickboxers", stuff like that.
- Make sure you write the articles in proper English. I've seen perfectly informative pages being deleted because nobody could be bothered to just change the grammar and spelling.
As posted by Shadess, here is a page with guidelines for articles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipe...ing_task_force
Let's get this show on the road.
Last edited: