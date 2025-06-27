  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies F1 Might Be The Best Brad Pitt Movie I Have Ever Seen (Best Film of the Year Easily, Best Film Ive Seen Last 5 Years Or More)

Rate F1

  • 10 - Masterpiece

  • 9 - Excellent

  • 8 - Great

  • 7 - Good

  • 6 - Alright

  • I Didn't Like The Movie

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,540
Reaction score
46,234
How's that for a title.

No but seriously 9/10 movie. It's excellent.
Go see it in imax or Dolby. I can't wait to go see it again.

2 strong leads in Pitt & Javier. An excellent film score from Hans. There was never a dull or boring moment in the film. I can see why Tom Cruise was jealous Brad got to star in this movie.

I suffer from back issues and I was in discomfort the entire film and I can truly say I have no regrets would do go right back in and see it again.

Same director as Top Gun Maverick if anyone really enjoyed that but imo this was better.
 
stalehotdog said:
Curious. What held it back from being a 10/10 for you?
Click to expand...

I dont give out 10s that easy but doesn't mean my ratings can't change for the better or worse. It can fluctuate on rewatch. But I will say everything about the movie to me was as close as perfect as it gets. I will for sure see it again and maybe another time after that lol
 
Iron Mang said:
Really looking forward to watching the F1 movie! How was Damson Idris? Enjoyed his role in Snowfall and thought he did a great job as Franklin Saint.
Click to expand...
Yeah he's a good actor, I didn't know he was a Brit can till I saw him in black mirror
 
Jesus X said:
Oh cool as an indy car/F1 fan I was looking forward to this film even if it was mediocre. Iirc part of it was filmed at the las vegas GP.
Click to expand...
I thought they filmed at almost all the tracks for the 2023 and 2024 season?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The English Patient has to be one of the weakest best picture Oscar winners of all-time.
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
horc00
horc00
Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies THUNDERBOLTS* (Dragonlord's Review, post #1 - One of the Best MCU Film Post-Endgame)
12 13 14
Replies
261
Views
13K
10000yearsold
10000yearsold
Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA (Dragonlord's Review, post #1)
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
GoodBadHBK
GoodBadHBK
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these actors, which three have the best 3 films? (The Finals)
Replies
15
Views
510
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,238
Messages
57,589,296
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top