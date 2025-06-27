GoodBadHBK
How's that for a title.
No but seriously 9/10 movie. It's excellent.
Go see it in imax or Dolby. I can't wait to go see it again.
2 strong leads in Pitt & Javier. An excellent film score from Hans. There was never a dull or boring moment in the film. I can see why Tom Cruise was jealous Brad got to star in this movie.
I suffer from back issues and I was in discomfort the entire film and I can truly say I have no regrets would do go right back in and see it again.
Same director as Top Gun Maverick if anyone really enjoyed that but imo this was better.
