F You I Aint Tapping

Im rewatching the Frye/Shamrock fight in PRIDE where Don was caught in multiple heel hooks/knee bars/toe holds where he refused to tap out! Can you name another fight where the guy who won was caught in tight submissions but refused to tap out?

The only one I can think of recently was Volk vs Ortega. Before that Jones/Belfort.
 
Jones roided his way out of that sub. It made no sense. Same way DC clinched him up against the cage but couldn’t do anything because of the serum running through JJ’s veins
 
rampage-jackson-ricardo-arona.gif
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Benson Henderson did this all the time, it seemed! Part of why the Pettis rematch was a shock
Pettis had some elite fucking finishing ability with the grappling. Getting Bendo with an armbar is hella impressive, and catching and finishing Gilbert Melendez with a guillotine too was very very impressive. (his only sub loss). Also caught Olives with a gilly.
 


Not mma but if you like seeing someone refuse to tap to leg locks and tear everything in the process hear you go.
 
Rampage said he was offered more money by PRIDE management to not tap if he got caught in a submission. He got caught in a RNC, but he still tapped.
 
Vinnie "Leg locks don't work" Magalhaes VS Craig Jones.

If you gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough. And make cracking noises while walking on your broken ankles.

ps: only now I saw that TS was asking about tough mofos that won the fight, and not tough tards that got their limbs destroyed. my bad.
 
Paul Felder vs Oliveira off the top of my head.
 
Not a win, but Wonderboy fought Woodley to a draw surviving a deep Guillotine.

Arman against Charles.
 
Nate Marquardt caught Chael with a deep guilly choke multiple times but Chael doesnt tap to guillotines. Only triangles and armbars.
 
Tito nearly pulled off a sneaky as fuck triangle on Machida, right after Ortiz got blasted by a knee to the liver😁
Machida barely escaped and took the Decision.
An unexpectedly very good fight🥋
 
