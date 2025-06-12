F You I Aint Tapping

GoodBadHBK
Im rewatching the Frye/Shamrock fight in PRIDE where Don was caught in multiple heel hooks/knee bars/toe holds where he refused to tap out! Can you name another fight where the guy who won was caught in tight submissions but refused to tap out?
The only one I can think of recently was Volk vs Ortega. Before that Jones/Belfort.
