Media F Edwards: Belal may deserve Leon fight, but the fight game isn't fair

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,570
Reaction score
6,231
UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is still awaiting his next challenger. Recent reports have excluded Muhammad’s name, and from Fabian Edward’s perspective, it's not upsetting that
a rematch would get skipped over.

“If I’m honest, I don’t care for it,” Edwards told MMA Mania of a Muhammad rematch for his brother. “It’s one of those ones where we want my brother to have the biggest fights in his career. So, if that’s
gonna be the likes of Khamzat, who to the fans would be a big fight, or definitely moving up in weight, challenging himself to try and become a two-division champion. Those are the fights I would want
to see him in more."

“I get it. Belal deserves it,” he continued. “He’s worked so hard, but the fight game just isn't fair sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to see my brother in the biggest fights and we think they’re
the most money.”

 
Blatant..

0YNl1y.gif
 
VinceArch said:
Leon vs Belal needs to happen. Shavkat is on the horizon watching.
Click to expand...
As a champ neither of these fights are going to net $$$, but there rightfully the 2 fights that are next in line for Leon.


If I was Leon I'd be campaigning to fight Garry, with a bit of promotion and shit stirring from the UFC this fight has the ability to do decent numbers, even if Garry is undeserving of a TS
 
He's absolutely right. The only way you can sell that is in England where people will pay to see a local champ regardless of who the opponent is. Belal had an impressive performance against Brady... can't think of an entertaining fight he's won outside of that. And there's absolutely no chance that Belal can pepper Edwards and overwhelm him on the feet like he did to Brady. Belal's only path to victory is winning by ground control.

Shavkhat, Khamzat, Garry, MVP and JDM are all much more exciting fights for Edwards and will generate more interest from the public.
 
Khamzat already left WW and isn't coming back, and right around 0 people care to watch Leon Scott try to point fight at MW.

What is the "big fight" that Leon Scott is half of? Colby was about the biggest PPV fight he could have, and he already had it, so eventually you're going to have accept that you have to work on your own promotional skills instead of just demanding opponents who already do. Point fighting with leg kicks and just saying "hundred percent" over and over in every press conference isn't going to get it done.

Maybe Islam moving up would be his next biggest fight, which would be much bigger than a nobody cares fight between Leon Scott and Dricus, but Islam might be fighting Poirier in a few months.
 
Give Belal his shot. What’s the point of actually getting in the cage and fighting like he has if it doesn’t get you anywhere? I’m not really a Belal fan but the sport needs more fighters like him and less of these guys who just want to sit on the sidelines hoping opportunities fall in their lap.
 
Leons has 3 ko's in the past decade.
At least OMalley has more ko's in this decade.
Maybe those two should fight, since nobody gives a shit about belel, leon, or hamfat chimney
<BC1>
 
CasualBot said:
Leons has 3 ko's in the past decade.
At least OMalley has more ko's in this decade.
Maybe those two should fight, since nobody gives a shit about belel, leon, or hamfat chimney
<BC1>
Click to expand...
Belal has 6 finishes out of his 23 wins. A 26% finish rate.

Leon is considered a decision merchant with 10 finishes out of 22 wins. 45% finish rate.

Not an easy fight to sell
 
jmboyd24 said:
Belal has 6 finishes out of his 23 wins. A 26% finish rate.

Leon is considered a decision merchant with 10 finishes out of 22 wins. 45% finish rate.

Not an easy fight to sell
Click to expand...

Pretty much.

Leon's ko on usman feels as close to luck, as Nate deciding not to pursue.
Nate choked out Conor after using the same 1-2 punch ...
and he let leon off the hook.

Leon want's money fights so... at least if he loses... he gets paid. Makes sense.
Problem is Leon, Belal and Hamfat are forgettable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
741
IsNormal
IsNormal
ComfortablyNumb55
I think every champion deserves one layup defense and Belal is an easy fight for Leon...
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
weaselkenievil
weaselkenievil

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,047
Messages
55,253,351
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top