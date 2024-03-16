UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is still awaiting his next challenger. Recent reports have excluded Muhammad’s name, and from Fabian Edward’s perspective, it's not upsetting that

a rematch would get skipped over.



“If I’m honest, I don’t care for it,” Edwards told MMA Mania of a Muhammad rematch for his brother. “It’s one of those ones where we want my brother to have the biggest fights in his career. So, if that’s

gonna be the likes of Khamzat, who to the fans would be a big fight, or definitely moving up in weight, challenging himself to try and become a two-division champion. Those are the fights I would want

to see him in more."



“I get it. Belal deserves it,” he continued. “He’s worked so hard, but the fight game just isn't fair sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to see my brother in the biggest fights and we think they’re

the most money.”



