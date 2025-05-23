F*ck it feeling friendly pick your parlays first 10 people

G

guesswhoseback

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Sep 9, 2020
Messages
5,363
Reaction score
2,092
Its been done before by someone about 5 years ago and then some clown named mposh who people think it's me but it's not first 10 people who gives me a parlay they like I will bet 5$ on it and if it hits I'll zelle you half of it I don't have cash app or apple pay or none of that crap I used to have PayPal but apparently for some dumb ass reason they blocked me not sure why.

Rules

1. No white belts becUse I don't want someone to just create a new account and pick more

2. Parlay needs to be at least 500$ win

3. If you for some reason take every single dog and it hits for like 50k or whatever it might be you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to get my money anything over a 1000$ win you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to withdraw the winnings

4. My site doesn't allow me to do this fighter wins by ko or this fighter wins by sub parlays. So can only be over/under and ML bets you also can't do the over and the fighter or the under and the fighter in the same parlay.

5. I will send you a screenshot of the bet Fri night sometime of your bet.

6. 1000$ or less you will be paid out immediately anything over 1000$ you will need to wait about a week or 2 for the money

7. Any questions ask away
 
guesswhoseback said:
Its been done before by someone about 5 years ago and then some clown named mposh who people think it's me but it's not first 10 people who gives me a parlay they like I will bet 5$ on it and if it hits I'll zelle you half of it I don't have cash app or apple pay or none of that crap I used to have PayPal but apparently for some dumb ass reason they blocked me not sure why.

Rules

1. No white belts becUse I don't want someone to just create a new account and pick more

2. Parlay needs to be at least 500$ win

3. If you for some reason take every single dog and it hits for like 50k or whatever it might be you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to get my money anything over a 1000$ win you will need to wait about 2 weeks for me to withdraw the winnings

4. My site doesn't allow me to do this fighter wins by ko or this fighter wins by sub parlays. So can only be over/under and ML bets you also can't do the over and the fighter or the under and the fighter in the same parlay.

5. I will send you a screenshot of the bet Fri night sometime of your bet.

6. 1000$ or less you will be paid out immediately anything over 1000$ you will need to wait about a week or 2 for the money

7. Any questions ask away
Click to expand...

No props out yet that I see but here's mine!

Barber ML+Klein ML+Chiasson ML+ Nasciemento Decision +Jacoby KO

I'm **guessing** the payout would be over $500 but without lines for props yet I'm not totally sure.
 
Also Mposh was the shit, easy money bro. You should try to be like that guy. 😏
 
mkess101 said:
No props out yet that I see but here's mine!

Barber ML+Klein ML+Chiasson ML+ Nasciemento Decision +Jacoby KO

I'm **guessing** the payout would be over $500 but without lines for props yet I'm not totally sure.
Click to expand...

Lol come on brother I literally said they don't allow us to parlay fighter wins by Dec or fighter wins by ko type shit
 
mkess101 said:
Also Mposh was the shit, easy money bro. You should try to be like that guy. 😏
Click to expand...

I never had the pleasure of dealing with him or interacting but going back to read some of the old post only people who seems like that had an issue with him all seem to be


FRONT WIPES
 
guesswhoseback said:
Lol come on brother I literally said they don't allow us to parlay fighter wins by Dec or fighter wins by ko type shit
Click to expand...

Shit missed that!

I'll send some replacements later today
 
Fuck it so hopefully someone can win something 5$ parlay 100$ is now the minimum because as a lot of people on here might know I do random fucking parlays every event and it's very rare I hit one that's over ,500$ they are usually between 100-200$ now if you still want to do a 50k payout or whatever it might be still more then welcome
 
Mederos ML + Goff ML + Klein ML + Jacoby ML + Erin ML + Ketlen ML + Allan ML + Jordan ML + Rayanne ML
 
Leavitt/Kurt over + Ketlen ML + Filho ML + Reese/Dusko Under + Goff ML + Gamrot/Klein over + Blanchfield ML

The over/under odds aren't available for me so not sure if this reaches the limit. If it doesn't, do Leavitt ML instead of the over (if better odds) and if that isn't enough, change the Klein over to Klein ML.

I'm UK based and we don't have Zelle so on the off chance the bet hits please just donate my half to a foodbank - Trussell Trust if you are able to (not sure if you have it over there) or Feeding America if not.

Cheers.
 
Dooze said:
Leavitt/Kurt over + Ketlen ML + Filho ML + Reese/Dusko Under + Goff ML + Gamrot/Klein over + Blanchfield ML

The over/under odds aren't available for me so not sure if this reaches the limit. If it doesn't, do Leavitt ML instead of the over (if better odds) and if that isn't enough, change the Klein over to Klein ML.

I'm UK based and we don't have Zelle so on the off chance the bet hits please just donate my half to a foodbank - Trussell Trust if you are able to (not sure if you have it over there) or Feeding America if not.

Cheers.
Click to expand...


Wow good man yes I will and I'll post the receipt as well
 
3 down 7 more people to go got 7 more days

I will also do a 5$ parlay of all the fighters who I think will win and if it hits I'll zelle the 10 people who made the parlays picks and split it 11 ways becUse I get a percentage as well lol

And that is

Dos Santos
Mederos
Leavitt
Elliot.
Chiasson
Filho
Reese
Lopez
Goff
Klein
Barber
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,307
Messages
57,331,766
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top