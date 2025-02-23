  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Eyepokes should be mandatory point deductions. No exceptions.

Enough already.

This shit has ruined so many high level fights, it's high time the ruleset gets changed. I haven't seen 1 counterargument that satisfactorily explains why this system should remain as-is.

It's not like it's an incidental thing that people who watch MMA enjoy. We all hate it. It's debilitating enough to completely change the tone of a fight, and per the current ruleset, each fighter is allowed at least one.

Shit, the way it's set up right now, you'd be a fool NOT to eyepoke your opponent early and often. I've seen fights where a guy got away with several, and received nothing but 'warnings' from the refs.
 
In slaps nuh warnings 1 foul yuh lose a point 2 fouls an yuh done DQ mi seh cheaters cyaan prosper fam MMA need fi clean up di game real talks
 
Agreed, it's just such a damaging foul and severely compromises the fighter. It will still happen because most eye pokes I believe are accidental but it's something.
 
Let's not get excited , the ref could give him a ( ok wait for it .... ) a HARD warning OOOh , OMG he got a hard warning , what a lame rulebook the UFC has . Of course it's time for a deduction for eye pokes , try it for a year - if the new rule doesn't work out then try somethign else like the offender gets an eye poke in return .. seems fair
 
swarrrm said:
Song immediately went back to leading with his fingers extended, and not a word from the ref.
We noticed that, too. It was almost like he was intentionally taunting him.

I thought you couldn’t lead with your fingers anymore??
 
How about the poker must fight the rest of the fight without a cup?
 
