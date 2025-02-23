Eyepokes should be mandatory point deductions. No exceptions.

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 794
- Reaction score
- 1,205
Enough already.
This shit has ruined so many high level fights, it's high time the ruleset gets changed. I haven't seen 1 counterargument that satisfactorily explains why this system should remain as-is.
It's not like it's an incidental thing that people who watch MMA enjoy. We all hate it. It's debilitating enough to completely change the tone of a fight, and per the current ruleset, each fighter is allowed at least one.
Shit, the way it's set up right now, you'd be a fool NOT to eyepoke your opponent early and often. I've seen fights where a guy got away with several, and received nothing but 'warnings' from the refs.
This shit has ruined so many high level fights, it's high time the ruleset gets changed. I haven't seen 1 counterargument that satisfactorily explains why this system should remain as-is.
It's not like it's an incidental thing that people who watch MMA enjoy. We all hate it. It's debilitating enough to completely change the tone of a fight, and per the current ruleset, each fighter is allowed at least one.
Shit, the way it's set up right now, you'd be a fool NOT to eyepoke your opponent early and often. I've seen fights where a guy got away with several, and received nothing but 'warnings' from the refs.