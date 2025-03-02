  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Eyepokes are getting ridiculous

Dimbis

Dimbis

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 1, 2019
Messages
285
Reaction score
515
I swear it looked like Kape went for two in that exchange towards the same eye. I hope @KazDibiase pulls up the gif soon, that was bad.

Almabayev wasn’t doing bad with his counters. I’m not going to lie and say he was beating Kape up, but he did a good job. He arguably could’ve won round 2.

The stoppage as well was horrible. I usually don’t complain about a stoppage when I notice a fighter isn’t protesting, but this one just seemed ugly with what happened right before it.
 
Thank you for another thread about the exact same thing. I don't think it was bad stoppage at all, but did come after eye rake that should have broke up the action.
 
tritestill said:
Thank you for another thread about the exact same thing. I don't think it was bad stoppage at all, but did come after eye rake that should have broke up the action.
Click to expand...
I would say arguably a bad stoppage because of the eye rake and Almabayev probably wanted out after the double rake he got hit with. (Maybe it was a double, it looked like Kape raked with both hands but I need to rewind it)
He shot for the double though and didn’t seem completely out of it in terms of almost being knocked out. I feel like the running was more due to the pain in his eye than being hurt up against the fence.
 
Dimbis said:
I would say arguably a bad stoppage because of the eye rake and Almabayev probably wanted out after the double rake he got hit with. (Maybe it was a double, it looked like Kape raked with both hands but I need to rewind it)
He shot for the double though and didn’t seem completely out of it in terms of almost being knocked out. I feel like the running was more due to the pain in his eye than being hurt up against the fence.
Click to expand...
I could see that as a valid stance. He was clearly raked, they even showed it on the replay and then there were a couple clean body shots from Kape and then the running happened and he dove for a shot, but I believe Kape may have even landed again before the shot. I am not against the stoppage and I think it was obvious win for Kape. Does the fight turn around Maybe. Was it probable Naw man, the fight had that rhythm.
 
tritestill said:
I could see that as a valid stance. He was clearly raked, they even showed it on the replay and then there were a couple clean body shots from Kape and then the running happened and he dove for a shot, but I believe Kape may have even landed again before the shot. I am not against the stoppage and I think it was obvious win for Kape. Does the fight turn around Maybe. Was it probable Naw man, the fight had that rhythm.
Click to expand...
With the shots Kape was landing and the ruthm he was working up, it did seem like a matter of time before he won.
I don’t know if I would agree with the “obvious win” only because it came right after a foul that maybe should’ve been caught. It’s just a shitty situation that really really needs to be addressed somehow.
The UFC spent so much fucking money and effort figuring out “The Spheres lighting that has never been done before in the history of sports” but they can’t address eyepokes with positive results? Come on. This is just turning into a rant now on my end.
 
It was an eye rake followed immediately by a poke. Anyone have a replay of the first potential eye poke reviewers said was a punch?
 
Kape looking like Randy Savage out there, don't nobody want that eye poke smoke.
 
bbMjr.gif
 
FightFan87 said:
It was an eye rake followed immediately by a poke. Anyone have a replay of the first potential eye poke reviewers said was a punch?
Click to expand...
I think they may have shown it right after round 2 and it may have actually been a valid punch. Sorry for not fact checking but I’m salty about how the end went down and don’t feel like rewinding haha.
 
Dimbis said:
I swear it looked like Kape went for two in that exchange towards the same eye. I hope @KazDibiase pulls up the gif soon, that was bad.

Almabayev wasn’t doing bad with his counters. I’m not going to lie and say he was beating Kape up, but he did a good job. He arguably could’ve won round 2.

The stoppage as well was horrible. I usually don’t complain about a stoppage when I notice a fighter isn’t protesting, but this one just seemed ugly with what happened right before it.
Click to expand...


giphy.gif
giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Eyepokes should be legal

If you are allowing your opponent to get their hands within the distance to eyepoke it is exposing the lack of defense you have
 
I would say replay assistance is needed, but they even managed to fuck that up too. Unreal.
 
Cans on this site hate eyepokes but don’t mind if jones does it, the hypocrisy.
 
