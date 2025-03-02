Eyepokes are getting ridiculous

Dimbis
I swear it looked like Kape went for two in that exchange towards the same eye. I hope @KazDibiase pulls up the gif soon, that was bad.
Almabayev wasn’t doing bad with his counters. I’m not going to lie and say he was beating Kape up, but he did a good job. He arguably could’ve won round 2.
The stoppage as well was horrible. I usually don’t complain about a stoppage when I notice a fighter isn’t protesting, but this one just seemed ugly with what happened right before it.
