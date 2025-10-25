Eyepoke wasn't that big, doctor said he had no concern for it. Tom QUIT.

fizzlehiss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2021
- Messages
- 1,860
- Reaction score
- 2,187
What an utter disappointment. just how utterly SAD it is to have Tom in the HW mix. At this point someone like Jon is SAVING HW. Man.................
Yeah not buying it as Tom was wide eyed and his eyelid wasn't twitching or looking slightly closed after the poke, yet suddenly he stopped seeing when the ref gave him time for it. It is bs.What can a doctor really determine in the moment though with the naked eye, could have a scratched cornea and there would be no way to tell just by looking at it.
Who knows though, maybe he did quit, just don't be so quick to judge.
Imagine giving Tom shit like he double eye poked himself and not dumping all over Gane. You guys are plain fucking stupid, lol.
There definitely isn't enough shitting on Gane going on haha. You'd think it was a punch the way we're all going on.
It just looked so bad with Tom right away saying he couldn't see over and over. He knows not to say that. Should have just waited and tried to take the whole time to recover at least.
The doctor isnt the one who got pokedIf the doctor said there was no concern and Tom quit anyway Cyril should win by tko