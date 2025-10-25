Eyepoke wasn't that big, doctor said he had no concern for it. Tom QUIT.

What can a doctor really determine in the moment though with the naked eye, could have a scratched cornea and there would be no way to tell just by looking at it.

Who knows though, maybe he did quit, just don't be so quick to judge.
 
Werdum did not quit and actually won that fight.
Just one of many fighters REALLY getting eye poked and not quitting.
Aspinall is like that kid that wants to stop playing or pretend he is tired when he starts to lose.
 
No concern for long term damage, but if the guy can’t see or even open his eyes in a reasonable time frame, there is no way to go on with the match
 
Doctor can't just predict how bad a eye poke is by eye..Ive seen eye pokes that had look like nothing on reply, but end up cutting Cornea or worse. I'm sure we will find out how bad of a poke it really was when we get the medical updates.
 
He wasn’t hurt by it. His nose was getting touched up and you could see his right leg limp during the stoppage. That paper-chump wanted out after Gane stuffed him and you could see him with hands down feeling loose. They both knew how this was about to end!!🇫🇷🏆🇫🇷
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Yeah not buying it as Tom was wide eyed and his eyelid wasn't twitching or looking slightly closed after the poke, yet suddenly he stopped seeing when the ref gave him time for it. It is bs.
 
Thank you jon jones . . . for the ufc going back to the old eye poke gloves.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Imagine giving Tom shit like he double eye poked himself and not dumping all over Gane. You guys are plain fucking stupid, lol.
There definitely isn't enough shitting on Gane going on haha. You'd think it was a punch the way we're all going on.

It just looked so bad with Tom right away saying he couldn't see over and over. He knows not to say that. Should have just waited and tried to take the whole time to recover at least.
 
xhaydenx said:
Maybe, you know, he just couldn't see?



Look at the beginning of this clip. It's fucking egregious.
 
