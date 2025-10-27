Eye pokes create a huge advantage, and current rules are absurd

joy2day
They will always happen, but they would be a lot rarer if they deducted a point every time it happened. Fighters COULD choose to be more careful about extending the fingers and could choose NOT to intentionally poke their opponent.
Rampage is right that they almost never happen in training, so why are they happening in fighting so much? Not buying the whole "It's just something that happens in fights" narrative. Not when you look at how often it happens.
It is HUGE advantage to get a good eye poke on an opponent; it's really hard to come back from. Both Stipe (DC 1) and Randy (Chuck 2) got KOd right after an eye poke, and a lot of fighters are never the same for the rest of the fight. I couldn't believe they allowed Max to poke Justin twice without penalty, crazy.
There is no way to tell for sure if it is intentional- and since that is true, anyone could intentionally poke their opponent, claim it was an accident, and have a big advantage. Where is the justification to not take a point away? Even if it was an accident, it gives the poker a big advantage, so losing a point would still be justified.
