Eye pokes create a huge advantage, and current rules are absurd

This whole train wreck is good in a weird way....



Similar to how a stock market crash is "good" in that it results in correcting a bubble... but there will be pain, that is just how things work.





If no one stands up against a bad behavior then it continues.



All these idiots fighters saying a champ should just take it in the ass and fight on with a disadvantage and effectively award their opponent for cheating are part of the problem.



Gane is a serial cheater.



This was shaping up to be a competitive fight, such that the advantage caused by impaired vision from an illegal shot COULD have imparted sufficient change in the trajectory of the fight to possibly affect the outcome. We have seen NUMEROUS TIMES where a fighter gets fouled and finished shortly after whilst trying to fight on in a compromised state.



Effectively what the entire tard army is saying right now is:





"The HW champ should have risked his legacy and title by fighting with impaired vision because that means I get what I want and I don't care who else gets hurt as long as I get what I want."





Unfortunately for Gane, many of you in the tard army, Chael, Anthony Smith, etc.... Tom has enough backbone to not cave to pressure and cave to the crybabies, he was willing to stand up for himself and not get fucked over and placate cheating, whether it be intentional or not. Yall gotta wait and it will get rebooked and hopefully we get a fair fight then and may the best man win.