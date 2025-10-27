Eye pokes create a huge advantage, and current rules are absurd

They will always happen, but they would be a lot rarer if they deducted a point every time it happened. Fighters COULD choose to be more careful about extending the fingers and could choose NOT to intentionally poke their opponent.

Rampage is right that they almost never happen in training, so why are they happening in fighting so much? Not buying the whole "It's just something that happens in fights" narrative. Not when you look at how often it happens.

It is HUGE advantage to get a good eye poke on an opponent; it's really hard to come back from. Both Stipe (DC 1) and Randy (Chuck 2) got KOd right after an eye poke, and a lot of fighters are never the same for the rest of the fight. I couldn't believe they allowed Max to poke Justin twice without penalty, crazy.

There is no way to tell for sure if it is intentional- and since that is true, anyone could intentionally poke their opponent, claim it was an accident, and have a big advantage. Where is the justification to not take a point away? Even if it was an accident, it gives the poker a big advantage, so losing a point would still be justified.
 
Pretty stupid to be shitting on Tom over this situation and giving props to Gane. Lots of retarded reactions on Sherdog, but this one takes the cake.

sports.yahoo.com

New video shows Tom Aspinall's livid backstage reaction after UFC 321 eye-pokes: 'All that training for that'

Aspinall's first statement since UFC 321 included footage of his furious backstage reaction immediately following his eye-poke controversy with Ciryl Gane.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

"All that training for that," a livid Aspinall can be heard telling Daniel Cormier. "What the f*** is he doing?"

"The left one was really deep," replies Cormier.

"They're f***ing both bad," Aspinall says. "They're both bad. He got warned twice before it. Twice before it he got warned for it. F***ing did it again."
 
This whole train wreck is good in a weird way....

Similar to how a stock market crash is "good" in that it results in correcting a bubble... but there will be pain, that is just how things work.


If no one stands up against a bad behavior then it continues.

All these idiots fighters saying a champ should just take it in the ass and fight on with a disadvantage and effectively award their opponent for cheating are part of the problem.

Gane is a serial cheater.

This was shaping up to be a competitive fight, such that the advantage caused by impaired vision from an illegal shot COULD have imparted sufficient change in the trajectory of the fight to possibly affect the outcome. We have seen NUMEROUS TIMES where a fighter gets fouled and finished shortly after whilst trying to fight on in a compromised state.

Effectively what the entire tard army is saying right now is:


"The HW champ should have risked his legacy and title by fighting with impaired vision because that means I get what I want and I don't care who else gets hurt as long as I get what I want."


Unfortunately for Gane, many of you in the tard army, Chael, Anthony Smith, etc.... Tom has enough backbone to not cave to pressure and cave to the crybabies, he was willing to stand up for himself and not get fucked over and placate cheating, whether it be intentional or not. Yall gotta wait and it will get rebooked and hopefully we get a fair fight then and may the best man win.
 
Agreed. The starting point for accidental eye pokes should be a mandatory point deduction for the first poke. Intentional or repeated pokes within a fight, or if a fighter repeatedly pokes opponents over the course of multiple fights, should result in a mandatory 2-point deduction. And in extreme cases we should see outright DQ's.
 
He's talking about when you poke your opponent in the eyes and they choose to continue. You often don't even get a point deducted, and now your opponent's vision is compromised for the rest of the fight. It's an insanely unfair advantage for a "free foul".

Pretty much every fighter that has been poked badly has said the same thing: their vision was compromised for the rest of the fight.
 
Huh? That's addressed in the OP. Fighters mostly DON'T get no contests or DQs, they end up winning, often by KO (like my examples in the OP).

The whole point is that they need to GET no contests, DQs, or losses when they do that to disincentivize the eye pokes. Fighters gain huge advantages in the fight with an eye poke as it is with no consequence.
 
