Eye poke instant disqualification

GraafschapDTCNL
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2019
- Messages
- 428
- Reaction score
- 283
I am chilling as I smoked a little bit of weed, so forgive me if I stupid. But I think this would be smart: instant dq with an eye poke.
Eye poking is extremely risky. Who would wants to lose his vision. I will tel you, I dont. You cant have fighters poking each other in the eye.
Secondly, you would have a high number of diaqualifications at the start
But watch it go down as fighters get accustomed to the rule.
It is this simple
Eye poking is extremely risky. Who would wants to lose his vision. I will tel you, I dont. You cant have fighters poking each other in the eye.
Secondly, you would have a high number of diaqualifications at the start
But watch it go down as fighters get accustomed to the rule.
It is this simple