Eye poke instant disqualification

I am chilling as I smoked a little bit of weed, so forgive me if I stupid. But I think this would be smart: instant dq with an eye poke.

Eye poking is extremely risky. Who would wants to lose his vision. I will tel you, I dont. You cant have fighters poking each other in the eye.

Secondly, you would have a high number of diaqualifications at the start
But watch it go down as fighters get accustomed to the rule.

It is this simple
 
Eye poking is extremely risky. Who would wants to lose his vision.
Should be a point deduction on condition that the fighter who got fouled CAN reasonably continue. If they can't, as in if the fight gets stopped as a result of the eye poke then you can look at a dq.

Also is it time for video playbacks? Then the degree of intent from the guy who fouled could be examined and maybe a dq might be justified.

Also I fucking love weed. Helps me sleep, helps with stress, makes boring things more interesting... Good on ya TS.
 
People seem to forget the only reason this sport exists is the entertainment value. You start DQing people in big fights and no one is going to want to watch anymore. Right or wrong, that's the whole reason a lot of people are pissed that Tom opted out.

I don't know what the answer is. Rogan's idea a long time ago was to put full gloves on fighters to blunt the impact of fingers into eyes but the complaints of that is it would lessen the feel when grappling. The UFC wouldn't even give the longer Pride type gloves a long look before switching back..
 
No auto 2 point deduction then the fight really gets going because the cheater needs to start fighting
 
