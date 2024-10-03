Eye gouges, groin strikes and other illegal techniques as a way to get out of critical situations.

I just thought of that while remembering the second Hendo/Bisping fight. In that case, Bisping had accidentally hit Hendo with something illegal and Dan took a very long break, while he was obviously running out of gas, and Bisping complained that Hendo was "milking" the situation. Now, of course it would be a totally dishonourable dick move, but in a situation where a fighter is clearly losing due to either running out of gas, or almost being knocked out, wouldn't it be sort of easy to "accidentally" kick the opponent in the groin or do an eye gouge to get a break of the action (provided it's done with enough force)?
Interestingly, I can't recall a single incident where this was done in the past (although a lot of fighters don't hesitate to cheat in other ways) and most accidental groin kicks rather seem to occur in the beginning of fights.
 
I feel like I've seen some eye gouges that reversed the momentum of the fight, but they specifics aren't coming to me right now.
 
Guess you could count Josh Koscheck faked taking an illegal knee strike from Daley while he was on the ground

Biting - the cheat code to beat all jujitsu practitioners.
 
Paulo Costa kicked Uriah Hall in the nuts twice and eye poked him as well on his path to victory. Atrocious reffing
 
well i mean eye pokes and groin strikes get an allotted amount of time i think ? i think it was costa-romero where a low blow happened and the ref stopped the fight. Joe was like 'oh this is great, yeah lets get these guys a breather'.

but the main issue with what your saying is that you'd be on Dana's shit list and might burn bridges with other fighters and mma teams. two sides have to sign a contract.
 
Gordeau bit Royce and eye-gouged Nakai to escape submissions, didn't work for him.
 
Yes, that's something I thought about as well. It would have to be done very strategically. Considering how long it took for Palhares to get fired, you can certainly do some of those as long as you generally bring an entertaining style with mostly Ws.
 
It seems like the first two violations go unpenalized so it is surprising cheating doesn't happen more.
 
