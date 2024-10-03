Eye gouges, groin strikes and other illegal techniques as a way to get out of critical situations.

I just thought of that while remembering the second Hendo/Bisping fight. In that case, Bisping had accidentally hit Hendo with something illegal and Dan took a very long break, while he was obviously running out of gas, and Bisping complained that Hendo was "milking" the situation. Now, of course it would be a totally dishonourable dick move, but in a situation where a fighter is clearly losing due to either running out of gas, or almost being knocked out, wouldn't it be sort of easy to "accidentally" kick the opponent in the groin or do an eye gouge to get a break of the action (provided it's done with enough force)?

Interestingly, I can't recall a single incident where this was done in the past (although a lot of fighters don't hesitate to cheat in other ways) and most accidental groin kicks rather seem to occur in the beginning of fights.