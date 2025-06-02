44nutman said: If people would quit being manipulated and vote against every incumbent, then we can make a change.

Both parties know they have at least 35% of the vote no matter how corrupt or shitty they are(that does not count gerrymandered districts where you can only not get elected if you dont run), so why do they care. The great part if they do lose, they get a private job that pays a ton of money. Click to expand...

This is pretty much where I'm at. Who's youngest and who's not in office thats whos getting my vote unless someone i actually do like comes along. Maybe we can cycle them so fast they can't get entrenched and play games and the only way they can stay in office for a few terms is to actually do something that noticeably improves the average voters lives ....then start the cycle again just to be safe.I have nothing but contempt for these clowns. And I mean all of them. Watching these geriatrics enrich themselves all the while displaying no statecraft and horse trading abilities what so ever while they alternate blaming the other party and hem and haw about we tried but it's like so hard man or they hot dog and grand stand doin soundbites for cameras.Our entire system is broken and what sort of worries me is that the power is so imbalanced that there is probably only one way to fix it. And it's bad.Being an American right now is a wild experience where it just feels like being in free fall and watching the ground rush at you going terminal velocity with no cord to pull. We're gonna go fuckin splat without a miracle from God probably.I meant it America is over and In my previous post I mentioned the exact moment when we crossed over. Occupy might have been the last chance to change course but they didn't get anywhere close to as wild (as the taliban) as they needed to get and then completely went retard when they got poisoned by intersectionality. I wouldn't be shocked to learn that word and the woke shit that followed was a Cia plot to destroy any notion of there ever being any class solidarityMother fuckers act like the richest most powerful people like to just leave things to chance and shit is random or when they do halfway catch a smell of what's cooking they go into some wild shit about jews and interdimentional child molesters and ignore the obvious. It's your congressmen your senator yea the guys with whatever letter you like next to their names the banks and the big businesses that need a favor..