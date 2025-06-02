Elections Extremely out of touch Sen. Joni Ernst gives sarcastic remark about people dying, then doubles down apology by mentioning the Tooth Fairy

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has sparked fury online after she shared a sarcastic apology on her Instagram story in response to a heated exchange at a town hall event in Butler County.

The tense discussion had been about impacts the proposed Medicaid cuts could have on vulnerable populations. An attendee said these could result in people dying, and the Republication senator responded by saying: "Well, we are all going to die."

After the tense exchange at the town event, Senator Ernst posted an apology on her Instagram account, which some said made matters "worse."
While seeming to be apologetic at the start the video, saying she wanted to "apologize for a statement that I made yesterday at my town hall," she then continued: "I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes we are all going to perish from this earth."

The sarcasm of her apology ramped up even higher as she added: "I'm really, really glad I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well." "But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my lord and savior Jesus Christ."

California congressman Ro Khanna also took to X to respond to the Iowa senator's remarks, and wrote: "Telling people 'we're all going to die' in response to Medicaid cuts & then doing a video quoting Jesus is stunning. Jesus healed the sick. He didn't cut their care."

Joni Ernst's sarcastic 'apology' for Medicaid cuts response sparks fury

Medicaid has been a hot topic in recent weeks as the GOP budget bill progresses through the legislative ranks.
Have some pirates make her walk the plank on a ship. We're all gonna die anyway so whatever...
 
America was over when the bankers got the bonuses with the tax payer money after the bail out and the people didnt go ballistic. The elite know we aren't going to dare vote for the other party just to flush them and that we aren't going to come for them with rifles and rope and they behave and speak to us accordingly.


The way the very people who are responsible for fucking up the country speak to us when we ask them hey what the fuck is quite a thing to behold.

This is not a left or right wing supporting post.
 
surprised she didnt accuse the person asking the question of being a liberal plant..cos apparently if they dont like the question its a common response.....as is the retarded one above this post..
 
Wow. That is some real snark. My guess is she knows damn well the room was full of whiny Democrats and Donny just won the state by 13 points. That is a woman that with no fear of reprisal.
 
If history has taught us anything about fascists, it's that when shit gets bad enough, nobody is beyond reprisal.

But people should use this time as a learning experience to see just how heinous and cruel these Republicans actually are when the mask comes off, so they know never to vote for them again.
 
What does that have anything to do with the OP? I would also add that to say "America was over" because we issued a bail out is probably on the dramatic side and I can point to far more important inflection points though that would be derailing from the topic at hand, the Senator's tone deaf messaging to her constituents in the face of dramatic cuts to Medicaid intended to pay for tax cuts to the rich.
 
If people would quit being manipulated and vote against every incumbent, then we can make a change.
Both parties know they have at least 35% of the vote no matter how corrupt or shitty they are(that does not count gerrymandered districts where you can only not get elected if you dont run), so why do they care. The great part if they do lose, they get a private job that pays a ton of money.
 
This is pretty much where I'm at. Who's youngest and who's not in office thats whos getting my vote unless someone i actually do like comes along. Maybe we can cycle them so fast they can't get entrenched and play games and the only way they can stay in office for a few terms is to actually do something that noticeably improves the average voters lives ....then start the cycle again just to be safe.

I have nothing but contempt for these clowns. And I mean all of them. Watching these geriatrics enrich themselves all the while displaying no statecraft and horse trading abilities what so ever while they alternate blaming the other party and hem and haw about we tried but it's like so hard man or they hot dog and grand stand doin soundbites for cameras.

Our entire system is broken and what sort of worries me is that the power is so imbalanced that there is probably only one way to fix it. And it's bad.

Being an American right now is a wild experience where it just feels like being in free fall and watching the ground rush at you going terminal velocity with no cord to pull. We're gonna go fuckin splat without a miracle from God probably.

I meant it America is over and In my previous post I mentioned the exact moment when we crossed over. Occupy might have been the last chance to change course but they didn't get anywhere close to as wild (as the taliban) as they needed to get and then completely went retard when they got poisoned by intersectionality. I wouldn't be shocked to learn that word and the woke shit that followed was a Cia plot to destroy any notion of there ever being any class solidarity

Mother fuckers act like the richest most powerful people like to just leave things to chance and shit is random or when they do halfway catch a smell of what's cooking they go into some wild shit about jews and interdimentional child molesters and ignore the obvious. It's your congressmen your senator yea the guys with whatever letter you like next to their names the banks and the big businesses that need a favor..
 
