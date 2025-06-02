Rhood
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has sparked fury online after she shared a sarcastic apology on her Instagram story in response to a heated exchange at a town hall event in Butler County.
The tense discussion had been about impacts the proposed Medicaid cuts could have on vulnerable populations. An attendee said these could result in people dying, and the Republication senator responded by saying: "Well, we are all going to die."
After the tense exchange at the town event, Senator Ernst posted an apology on her Instagram account, which some said made matters "worse."
While seeming to be apologetic at the start the video, saying she wanted to "apologize for a statement that I made yesterday at my town hall," she then continued: "I made an incorrect assumption that everyone in the auditorium understood that yes we are all going to perish from this earth."
The sarcasm of her apology ramped up even higher as she added: "I'm really, really glad I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well." "But for those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my lord and savior Jesus Christ."
California congressman Ro Khanna also took to X to respond to the Iowa senator's remarks, and wrote: "Telling people 'we're all going to die' in response to Medicaid cuts & then doing a video quoting Jesus is stunning. Jesus healed the sick. He didn't cut their care."
Medicaid has been a hot topic in recent weeks as the GOP budget bill progresses through the legislative ranks.
