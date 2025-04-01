I smoked a geoffrey with friends at the end of spring break before going to the airport. (Cancun)



Get there and some asshole is holding up the line to check bags, so I figure, my bag still has the tag from when we flew here, they will figure it out and chuck my bag on the fuckin automated thing TJ dillashw was boxing on, whatever that is called.



This does not go over as well as anticipated and I find myself in airport security. High as fuck. Nothing on me. They ask me lots of questions I answer very poorly in Spanish. I find out the asshole hold up the bag check was my roommate when he is also taken to security.



Thankfully this all occurred in 1999 or so, pre 911 and best I can tell they decided their best move was to put us on a plane and make it so we were someone else's problem, because that's what they did. I was still very very fucked up when we got home. There may have been pills involved. We did pull a side mission to the pharmacio veterinario and the pharmacio uhh.... regulario. Sorry, my Spanish is rusty.



No running on the tarmac though. That's wild.