News Extreme Bipolar...

ChosenOne

ChosenOne

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
2,744
Reaction score
4,481
Cliffs:

- guy is delayed by TSA and misses his flight to visit his ill grandfather
- in a desperate fit of irrationality he manages to race to the gait, too late and force an emergency door open
- he then finds his way on to runway
- he climbs on to the wing of a plane about to take off and before the pilot can turn off the prop engine he is sucked in and killed

Stories like this where people cannot shake themselves out of the 'moment' and instead just keep moving towards death always surprise me. Not that i do not get that mental illness is a thing, but how someone who would seem normal on one day can swing to such an extreme is what i am speaking to.

 
He was already in mania. Mania doesn't get triggered by specific events like TSA being assholes, it's random and lasts weeks. What does get triggered is a psychotic break during mania. Mania makes the person think they can accomplish literally anything. He probably genuinely thought he was going to Tom Cruise his ass on the plane no problem.
 
I smoked a geoffrey with friends at the end of spring break before going to the airport. (Cancun)

Get there and some asshole is holding up the line to check bags, so I figure, my bag still has the tag from when we flew here, they will figure it out and chuck my bag on the fuckin automated thing TJ dillashw was boxing on, whatever that is called.

This does not go over as well as anticipated and I find myself in airport security. High as fuck. Nothing on me. They ask me lots of questions I answer very poorly in Spanish. I find out the asshole hold up the bag check was my roommate when he is also taken to security.

Thankfully this all occurred in 1999 or so, pre 911 and best I can tell they decided their best move was to put us on a plane and make it so we were someone else's problem, because that's what they did. I was still very very fucked up when we got home. There may have been pills involved. We did pull a side mission to the pharmacio veterinario and the pharmacio uhh.... regulario. Sorry, my Spanish is rusty.

No running on the tarmac though. That's wild.
 
I have bipolar and while I've never had a freakout like that, there are often times I cannot control my emotions and it leads me to act like an asshole. It can feel like an out of body experience where I'm soberly watching myself and seeing what a prick I'm being and wishing I could stop but there's nothing I can do about it. It's caused me to isolate myself from people to an extent because I don't want anyone to see me like that since I get seriously embarrassed by it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,615
Messages
57,107,065
Members
175,543
Latest member
Alexandre Oliveira

Share this page

Back
Top