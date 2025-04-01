ChosenOne
Cliffs:
- guy is delayed by TSA and misses his flight to visit his ill grandfather
- in a desperate fit of irrationality he manages to race to the gait, too late and force an emergency door open
- he then finds his way on to runway
- he climbs on to the wing of a plane about to take off and before the pilot can turn off the prop engine he is sucked in and killed
Stories like this where people cannot shake themselves out of the 'moment' and instead just keep moving towards death always surprise me. Not that i do not get that mental illness is a thing, but how someone who would seem normal on one day can swing to such an extreme is what i am speaking to.
