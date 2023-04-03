Dragonlordxxxxx
Official Teaser Trailer for EXTRACTION 2; Premieres on Netflix on June 16, 2023
After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.
