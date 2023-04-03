Movies EXTRACTION 2 Starring Chris Hemsworth (Premieres June 16, 2023)

If you have seen EXTRACTION 2, how would you rate it?

Official Teaser Trailer for EXTRACTION 2; Premieres on Netflix on June 16, 2023

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

 
That waz bad ass continuing to fight with his sleeve on fire. Should've busted a bottle of hooch over someone's head & then hit him in teh face lightin dat fookeh oop!
Excellent offensive use of a shield. Cap would be proud.
 
I’m down. The first one was a good brutal action movie.
Hemsworth was solid
 
First was very good.

In the trailer, when he is hit by a moltov cocktail and keeps fighting while on fire, that scene would be 100x better with practical effects rather the cgi.
 
pass, but I hope he finds some strong vehicles i like him and want him to be successful.
 
I would give this a 7/10. Great action.

That 20-minute "one take" action sequence was craaazy and technically brilliant.

Laughed at the Dancing with the Stars reference (Chris was a contestant in 2006).

That hammer gag at the climax was hilarious.
 
I gave up on the first one like 5 minutes in when that fat greasy indian threw the kid off the roof. I'm soft and feel a bit gay bc of it.
 
I saw it last night.

Excellent followup to the previous film, so my only complaint is ending fatigue. Without going into spoilers, the movie really could have ended in Vienna without adding everything that came after.

It’s like they had two different ideas of how to end the movie and decided to go with "Fuck it! Let’s do both!”.
 
Hopefully he won't go all Bruce Willis with dementia.
 
