Extensive research on the human brain shows more damage due to COVID then originally thought

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Jan 20, 2004
30,302
19,095
This extensive research study just completed shows more significant damage to the human brain then originally believed. People suffer from memory loss similar to someone significantly older. Have difficulty with making sound decisions. But worse for people who have been hospitalized.



"
From the very early days of the pandemic, brain fog emerged as a significant health condition that many experience after COVID-19.

Brain fog is a colloquial term that describes a state of mental sluggishness or lack of clarity and haziness that makes it difficult to concentrate, remember things and think clearly.

Fast-forward four years and there is now abundant evidence that being infected with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – can affect brain health in many ways.

In addition to brain fog, COVID-19 can lead to an array of problems, including headaches, seizure disorders, strokes, sleep problems, and tingling and paralysis of the nerves, as well as several mental health disorders.

A large and growing body of evidence amassed throughout the pandemic details the many ways that COVID-19 leaves an indelible mark on the brain. But the specific pathways by which the virus does so are still being elucidated, and curative treatments are nonexistent.

Now, two new studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine shed further light on the profound toll of COVID-19 on cognitive health.

I am a physician scientist, and I have been devoted to studying long COVID since early patient reports about this condition – even before the term “long COVID” was coined. I have testified before the U.S. Senate as an expert witness on long COVID and have published extensively on this topic.

How COVID-19 leaves its mark on the brain​

Here are some of the most important studies to date documenting how COVID-19 affects brain health:

 
There’s ‘long flu,’ too: Influenza can lead to long-lasting symptoms, study finds

Patients who were hospitalized with the flu were at an increased risk for lingering lung problems, among other health issues, 18 months after their illness.
You've Heard of Long COVID. Long Flu Is a Health Risk, Too

Like COVID-19, influenza can lead to chronic symptoms.
'Long flu’ has emerged as a consequence similar to long COVID | Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Study shows patients hospitalized for flu or COVID-19 face increased risk of long-term health problems, death
So does "Long Flu" as well in some cases..
 
Lucas1980 said:
So what I have had the flu many time an was never hospitalized. Yet I know 4 people who where on a respirator for a week at least due to COVID. Not one who had to have a respirator from the flu. The point of this story is the results take from it what you want.
 
PEB said:
So what I have had the flu many time an was never hospitalized. Yet I know 4 people who where on a respirator for a week at least due to COVID. Not one who had to have a respirator from the flu. The point of this story is the results take from it what you want.
I've known several people that were hospitalized with influenza as well and I was sick in 2017 for close to a month from symptoms and complications from influenza as well. Yet when I got the Sweet and Sour Sniffles during the "Pandemic" I only missed one day at the gym so everyone is different.
 
