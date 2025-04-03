Explain to me "charisma" or "aura"

First things first: for me, a fighter is exciting or not depending on what he does inside the cage.

That said, after following the sport for many years, I've watched many "face-offs" in press conferences and YT throws at me tons of reels and whatnot of fighters not fighting.
Plus the post-fight interviews, obviously.

Maybe it's something cultural, I'm Spaniard, or I'm missing nuances because English is not even my second language.
I'm approaching 40, so I was young enough at some of the times I'm referring to.

Conor (prime Conor, not... the current junkie one) never struck me as charismatic. Pre-Aldo fight he was overly loud, histrionic, annoying and disrespectful to a true legend.
Pre-Khabib, I think Khabib was the charismatic one, not even a contest.

I like some flex when you are smart, witty and can deliver a joke: DDP.
Chael Sonnen (back then), obviously. Fedor.
JG is lots of fun.
Khabib and now Islam are comedy gold and have charisma over 9000. I'm not a muslim and couldn't care less about religion.

Leon is boring as a fighter, but calling his mom in tears after KOing Usman and right next being cold enough for the "headshot, dead" punchline was pure magic.

For context, IMO Jokic is the most charismatic NBA player right now by a mile.
 
Charisma you gonna need to invest in Intense Training to increase that, which may not always be worth it depending on the perks available to you at the time. There is also the bobblehead found in Vault 108 which is an alternative way of increasing it.

Aura thats from Dragon Ball Z. Watch the scenes with Piccolo in order to understand.
 
You don't need "charisma" or "aura" to extend 4 knuckles to a face.
This is just shit Anik says to fill the dead spots between the Joe and DC babble.
 
Conor was the literal definition of charismatic (i.e. people were drawn to him). More so than anyone in MMA history.

Aura was what Fedor had before his losing streak. What Pereira had a bit of before his recent loss.
 
Charisma is a base level stat.
Aura takes charisma and uses a 3rd person perception modifier to increase or decrease the level.
 
b510c8b2-fc7e-4770-8c32-2aea4d495a84_text.gif


dave-chappelle-rick-james.gif
 
