“Based on its market share (around 15%), and the global death toll from smoking (more than 8 million annually), Philip Morris kills at least a million people every year. The idea that it should have any role in medical education is grotesque.”



“Health workers should be supported by education that is evidence-based, transparent and held to the highest ethical standards.”

Sharon Nyatsanza, the deputy director of South Africa’s National Council Against Smoking, said the sponsorship may breach



She said: “We hope public health professionals know who PMI really is. PMI – which is the largest [global] cigarette manufacturer – has a history of funding research, medical professionals and setting up front groups in ways meant to advance its own interests and in conflict with public health.”



Along with many South African public health organisations and professionals, she has written to the Health Professions Council of South





In a statement, Asaipa said the content of all CPD webinars was reviewed “to ensure that no products of any partner are being promoted during the educational sessions, and all statements made during these sessions are based on clinical data and evidence”.



The statement added that Asaipa was “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical conduct in all our endeavours” and would “conduct a thorough review of our sponsorship and involvement with PMI to ensure our actions align with our mission and values”.



A number of online courses run by the training provider Middle East Medical have received Philip Morris sponsorship, including a seminar for healthcare workers and researchers in the region on 26 April last year “sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Ltd”. Content included “obstacles to implementing harm reduction” and “what is the evidence base for harm reduction in smoking”. A spokesperson said the company “stopped working with PMI in 2023”.



PMI has also sponsored sessions and speakers at conferences in countries including Jordan and Egypt.



Dr Ahmad Abbadi, the regional coordinator for the eastern Mediterranean at the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control, said he feared tobacco companies were targeting countries with weaker laws and regulations, particularly around conflicts of interest.



“It’s a great opportunity to advocate […] in favour of the industry,” Abbadi said, adding that many of his contemporaries as a Jordanian medical student had gone to work overseas. “I am in Sweden, many of my classmates are in the US, in Canada and the UK, across the world,” he said. “You affect the region itself, but also the whole globe because the world is more connected.”



Abbadi said the idea of harm reduction was crucial in public health, citing examples such as car seatbelts, but that the term had been co-opted as a marketing tool for tobacco companies pushing new products,



The WHO has highlighted a



Medscape, a US website for health professionals, has withdrawn a planned series of



A spokesperson for Philip Morris International said the company “believed science-based education on the topic of tobacco harm reduction was vital to improve public health.



https://www.theguardian.com/global-...s-sponsorship-smoking-public-health-education “Funding is clearly labelled and attributes support from PMI. We do not control the content and it is unfounded to claim the programmes are to promote PMI products. Our activities comply with all applicable laws.”