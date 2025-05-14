Law Experts agree: Biology is not binary; UK biologists disagree with supreme court ruling

MODS: I know there's a trans mega thread, I'm making it outside of that to get more traction and because this isn't just some social media nonsense or tabloid level stuff; this be sourced.

Anyway, continued:

A letter from biologists, doctors, and other experts to Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities (of the United Kingdom)

For those that don't know: On April 16, 2025, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling interpreting the terms "woman" and "sex" under the Equality Act 2010 to refer strictly to biological sex assigned at birth.
Understanding the Implications of the UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Defining ‘Sex’ in the Equality Act

The views expressed below are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights or Harvard Kennedy School. These perspectives have been presented to encourage debate on important public policy challenges. On April 16, 2025, the United Kingdom's...
My overly simplistic summary: Basically, sex is bimodal (a distribution of factors) because sex is made up of a bunch of factors that aren't identical from person to person so the ruling is not accurate. Aside from being harmful to trans people, the ruling can also be harmful to cis people, likely cuz cis people are sometimes harassed by others who think they're trans because of looks when obviously, that is stupid.


The letter below is a response to the ruling:

Biology is not binary: a letter from biologists, doctors, and other experts to Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities

Biology is not binary: a letter from biologists, doctors, and other experts to Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities


Dear Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson,

We are writing to you in your capacity as Minister for Women and Equalities with respect to the recent EHRC interim update published on 25th April [1], in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman. We are writing to you to express deep concern with these developments, and to request that the government take action to restore the rights of trans & non-binary individuals to access public spaces.

The Supreme Court determined that equality act provisions with respect to single-sex spaces should be made on “biological sex”. Like “biological sex” [2], the terms “biological woman” and “biological man”, used by the EHRC and others, are often not used as scientific terms but political ones. To our knowledge, neither the court nor the EHRC has attempted to define “biological sex”.

The term “biological sex” has been used to sort all people into one of two groups. However, a strict, binary categorisation is an over-simplification. An individual’s “sex” is in fact made up of a collection of characteristics, including external genitalia, secondary sex characteristics, gonads, chromosomes, and hormones, and may be better described as bimodal [3]. Each of these traits can vary beyond two categories and may or may not coincide with other measures of sex within the same individual. Thus, a binary, immutable model of sex is not capable of capturing biological diversity present in human populations, and as a result it is an unsafe basis for policy. The medical and scientific community has accepted for some time that there is significant complexity in this area. Recently, both doctors and scientists, including Nobel laureates, have raised concerns about the impact of this oversimplification on human rights [4]. We present a brief summary to explain this below:

1) Sex characteristics observed at birth (e.g. external genitalia) are determined by a range of factors. The presence of the SRY gene on the Y chromosome usually leads to the development of male characteristics during development, though this is not always the case, such as for some individuals with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome born with XY chromosomes [5]. Binary categorisations at birth are simplified rules and do not precisely capture biological variation such as in differences of sexual development [5, 6]. Beyond this, sex is not an immutable characteristic. Primary and secondary sex characteristics change during life and through medical interventions. As part of medical transition, many trans people undergo surgery which alters external genitalia and other bodily features, and as such anatomy is neither binary nor fixed. Although some may argue that these are just rare exceptions, these populations together are those most affected by recent developments, and therefore should not be ignored when developing policy and law. Many cisgender individuals also undergo procedures that change sex characteristics.

2) Hormones, gene expression and physiology are not binary. Gonadal steroids, such as estrogen, affect characteristics such as muscle and connective tissue [7, 8], fat distribution [9], breast and hair growth [9], bone density [10], immunity [11, 12], lung physiology [13], and more. Many trans people take hormones during medical transition, and this process is generally responsible for extensive biological changes [9]. Cells responsive to hormones, such as estrogen, will undergo changes on exposure [14] mediated by regulation of transcription [15, 16]. This means that hormones act like messages to cells, causing them to undergo changes to functionality. Hormones also induce epigenetic modification [17, 18]. This is a normal biological process which causes DNA to be chemically and structurally modified, changing the behaviour of cells and the way in which they work to coordinate bodily functions.

As a result, trans people who choose to medically transition undergo significant medically important changes that if not acknowledged can lead to clinical harm. For example, a trans woman taking oestrogen for a short period of time would experience a reduction in her haemoglobin level [19]. To use ‘birth sex’ references ranges for a blood test in this case would be inappropriate interpretation of results, with the potential for misdiagnosis, over-investigation and harm. This is also true for several other blood tests [19]. Such medical subtleties demonstrate that individualised approaches are required rather than arbitrarily imposed binaries. Similar complexities are also reflected in cisgender populations. For example, there can be significant hormonally-mediated differences in medication metabolism and response pre- and post-menopause [20].

3) Statements that biological sex is binary are only approximately accurate in the context of reproduction or fertility, which are largely irrelevant to daily life, and not a good basis for determining access to toilets or other spaces. Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming cisgender people, or those who may be cisgender but perceived to fall into these groups, may be at risk of social exclusion, health inequality, harassment and violence in society due to the employment of simplistic models and biological essentialism. We are concerned that the recent ruling, and the government’s adoption of the EHRC’s interim update does not advance women’s rights, but introduces new risks for many members of our society, including cisgender women.

We call upon the government, EHRC, media, and other relevant organisations to stop the misuse of overly simplistic binary models to further political causes that may target vulnerable people. Policy and legislation in general should be informed by accurate, complete evidence and stakeholder engagement. We caution that policy based on scientific misconceptions or oversimplifications, such as the EHRC interim update, could lead to serious harm to real individuals in public spaces, medical contexts, and in many other areas of life. Although the government is not directly responsible for EHRC guidance or the recent Supreme Court ruling, we request that you take urgent action to restore the rights of trans & non-binary people to access toilets and other spaces that are essential to daily life.
 
Yours sincerely,

Dr A. J. Southgate, PhD (Bioinformatics), BSc (Biochemistry)

Edward Cunningham-Oakes, PhD, Bioinformatician

Dr Dori Grijseels, PhD (Neuroscience), MSc (Cognitive Science), BSc (Biology)

Dr Andrea Thomson, BMBS, BMedSci, BSc (Tropical Disease Biology), PGCertMedEd, MRCP

Dr Christine Mimnagh, MB ChB MSc Pg Cert(Gp Ed) PG Dip (Gender Identity Healthcare) FRCGP

Nicholas A Ferran (he/him), MBBS, FRCS (Tr. & Orth), MSc. (Orth. Eng.), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Duncan Shrewsbury (they/them), FRCGP, PhD, MSc, MBChB, BMedSc (Gender Identity Clinician, Academic and GP)

Dr Alex Ashman (they/them), MBBS, FRCS (ORL-HNS)

Dr Jo Hartland (they/them), MBChB, BSc Public Health, PGCert Med Ed, NTF

Dr Margaret White (she/her) MBChB MA MRCPsych

Professor Jonathan Pettitt, PhD (Molecular Biology), University Genetics Researcher and Lecturer

Andrew Mack, PhD, PGdip, BSc, BSc.

Dr Chris Noone, BA, MSc, PhD

Dr Thomas E. Woolley, MMath, DPhil(Oxon), FHEA

Dr Eloise Kane (she/her) MBChB FRCP

Dr Alison Berner (she/her) BA(Hons) Cantab, MBBS, MSc, PhD (Genomics), MRCP (Medical Oncology)

Dr Kristina Smiley (she/her), PhD(Psychology/Neuroscience)

Ms Kezia Brown (she/her), MBChB, MMedSci, FRCS (Tr & Orth), Consultant orthopaedic surgeon and senior clinical lecturer

Dr. Margaret M. McCarthy, PhD (Neuroscience)

Dr. Sari van Anders, Ph.D. Canada 150 Research Chair in Social Neuroendocrinology, Sexuality, and Gender/Sex; Professor of Psychology, Gender Studies, & Neuroscience Queen's University

Dr. Stacey A. Ritz, PhD (Medical Sciences), Associate Professor, Department of Pathology & Molecular Medicine, McMaster University

Dr. Asia A. Eaton (she/her), PhD, Professor, Department of Psychology, Florida International University

Daniel Cardoso (they/them), PhD, Lusófona University, Lisbon, Portugal; NOVA University of Lisbon, Portugal

Abigail Stewart, PhD, Sandra Schwartz Tangri Distinguished University Professor Emerita of Psychology and Women's and Gender Studies, University of Michigan

I’ah Donovan-Banfield, PhD (Virology)

Kate Shannon (she/her), PhD (Public Health/ Social Medicine), CIHR Sex & Gender Science Chair

Sara B. Chadwick (she/her), PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychology & Gender and Women’s Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dr. Sofia Jawed-Wessel (she/her), PhD, MPH, (Public Health) University of Nebraska at Omaha, SoLi Lab for Sexuality and Gender Science

Dr. Caroline Pukall (she/her|elle), PhD, Canada Research Chair in Sexual Health; Professor of Psychology and Director of the Sex and Relationship Therapy Service, Queen’s University

Dr. Charlotte Tate (she/her), PhD, Professor of Psychology, San Francisco State University, USA

Dr John P Gilmore PhD RGN FHEA. Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Systems, University College Dublin, Ireland

Dr. Jennifer K. Bosson (she/her), PhD, Professor of Psychology, University of South Florida, USA

Dr Jamilla A Hussain (she/her), MBChB, BSc., MSc., PhD, Consultant Palliative Medicine and Senior Research Fellow

Dr. Nicole L. Johnson (she/her), PhD, Association Professor of Counselling Psychology, University of British Columbia

Dr. Zach C. Schudson (he/they), PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychology, California State University, Sacramento, USA

Dr. Anne Fausto-Sterling (she/her), PhD. Nancy Duke Lewis Professor Emerita, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

Dr Ana Ros Camacho (she/her), SFHEA, BSc., MSc., PhD, Lecturer of Mathematics, School of Mathematics, Cardiff University (Wales)

Dr Alun R. Coker (he/him), PhD, Associate Professor, Division of Medicine, University College London

Community signatures

Dr. Maxence OUAFIK - MD, GP, PhD student, University of Liège, Belgium

Dr. Catherine Clune-Taylor (she/her), Assistant Professor of Gender and Sexuality Studies, Princeton University

Dr Beth Kane, consultant

Dr Benjamin Southgate, BMBS, BSc, MSc, PhD

Dr Emily Botcher (she/her), BSc BMBS MRCPCH

Dr Rebecca Owen (she/her) Consultant in Palliative Medicine

Joanna Redihough, BSc (Bioscience)

Dr Jamilla Hussain, she/her, MBChB, PhD

Troy A. Roepke, Ph.D. (they/them), Professor of Animal Sciences, Rutgers University, USA (Reproduction/Neuroscience)

Simon Liu (He/Him/His), CELTA, BA, MSc, Dip.TESOL, EAP Lecturer & Faculty LGBTQ+ Equity Lead

Dr. Lori E. Ross (she/her), Associate Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

Dr. Stacy Watnick, Ph.D. (she/her) Licensed Clinical and Consulting Psychologist. California, USA.

Dr. Jane Sibylla Waters, she/her, Professor of Biology, Providence College, USA

Dr Kim Hipwell (she/her), PhD (Cognitive Science)

Aemun Salam

Dr Duncan McGregor (he/him), BMBS, BSc (Hons), Honorary Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham
 
Dr Ella Billson MBChb

Julia Alsop

Dr. Eartha Mae Guthman, PhD (Neuroscience)

Bianca D.M. Wilson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Social Welfare, UCLA

Dr. Tessa Solomon-Lane (she/her), Ph.D. (Neuroscience)

Dr. Jess McLaughlin (they/them), Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences (Genetics), University of Alaska Anchorage

Dr Kit Tigwell

Jill B. Becker, Ph.D.. Patricia Y. Gurin Collegiate Professor of Psychology, Research Professor Michigan Neuroscience Institute, Editor-in-Chief Biology of Sex Differences, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Ms Eva Sorensen

Dr Rachel Varughese, BMBCh

Dr David Allsopp MA (Cantab) (Natural Sciences) PhD

Julia Fordham

Dr Emily Holdsworth, Palliative Medicine Registrar, (she/her)

Mrs Nicola Wood (she/her)

Dr. Sara Lipshutz (she/her), PhD, Assistant Professor of Biology, Duke University, North Carolina, USA

Dr. Jae Ford (they/them), MD MPH, Senior Resident Physician and Gender/Sex Researcher and Knowledge User, University of British Columbia (Canada)

Paul Carruthers

Alice Tomkinson

Philippa Buxton

Dr Marc Slade (he/they), PhD (Microbiology), MSc (Biomedical Science), Senior Medical Writer

Lisa MacAndie (she/her) MB ChB MSc FRCophth FRCSEd(Ophth)

Dr Sophie Bourne, MA D.Phil Oxon, (STEM)

Dr Robin Platt PhD, evolutionary biologist

Dr Charlotte Richardson

Dr. Katie Boyd BSc MSc PhD

Dr. Simón(e) D. Sun, PhD; Postdoctoral Fellow, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory; Hanna H. Gray Fellow, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Dr Siôn Edwards

Imogen Southgate, MSc (Clinical psychology), BSc (Psychology)

Miss Abigail Sayers BSc MSc Registered Physiotherapist

Jess Pearce (they/them), PhD in Biology

Victoria Sayers

Miss Jocelyn walters

Juno Perry (she/her)

Rebecca Anderson -- Computational Research Analyst at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Paige Cassidy BSc (Psychology) MSc (Neuroscience)

Dr Kira Shaw (she/her), PhD (Neuroscience), MSc (Clinical Psychology), BSc (Psychology)

Joanna Rumble MChem, Research Chemist

Katie Cargill, BSc, McOptom

Raphael Kohn, medical student

Dr Bhajneek Grewal (Consultant in Palliative Medicine)

Dr Peter Ellis, Reader in Molecular Genetics and Reproduction, University of Kent

Dr Karin Slater, Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Biomedical Semantics, University of Birmingham

Sibéal Coll BSc MPharm MPSI (Pharmacist, Advocate, Researcher)

Dr Isla McKee PhD (Cantab)

Christina Homer, MD PhD, she/hers, Physician Scientist

Dr Claire Martin (PhD Metabolism and Systems Research)

Adam Summers, BA (Oxon) in Biological Sciences

Dr Claire Roberts MBChB, MRCPsych (she/her)

Emma S, She/they, Undergraduate Psychology student

Dr. Kelly Russo-Petrick (she/her), PhD (Biology)

Nicolas Altemose, DPhil, PhD, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Stanford University

Dr. Marissa Scavuzzo, Ph.D. in Developmental Biology; Faculty in Department of Genetics at School of Medicine

Dr. A.M. Aramati Casper (she, they, ze), BA, MS, and PhD, Biology/Ecology. University Research Scientist.

Georgia Cash (she/her)

Dr Katy Petherck (she, her), PhD (molecular biology), BSc (Human Biology)

Dr Julia Shacklock Ph.D. (Biophysics, Edinburgh) BSc ( Biology and Biochemistry, UEA)

Amber Bunyan (She/Her) MA, BA

Dr. Daniel A. Pass PhD (Geneticist)

Dr Angharad Shaw (she, her), PhD (Biological sciences/Bioinformatics)

Ms. Esme Bellew-Dunn, Scientist, Biomedical Science (MRes), Biochemistry (BSc)

Dr Katie Pickup, PhD, Scientific Editor

Prof Jo Cable, School of Biological Sciences, Cardiff University

Dr Caroline Litman (she/her) MBBCh

Laura Morgenthaler, she/her, Biosciences student

Dr Charlotte Softley (she/her), Lecturer in Pharmacology

Dr Catherine Dorrian (PhD Medicine, BSc Pharmacology, retired Clinical Biochemist)

Sharon Hudson Lead Nurse Palliative Care Services Masters in Health Services Research

Saz Harris (they/she) BSc, MScR, Medical Student

Astrid Lee, Paramedic, BSc, MCPara

Dr. M. Alejandra Petino Zappala (PhD developmental genetics & evo biology)

Stephen R. Saklad, Pharm.D., BCPP, Clinical Professor Emeritus, The University of Texas at Austin, College of Pharmacy, Division of Pharmacotherapy & Translational Science

Jacob Limeslade | BSc (Psychology), Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMHN)

Dr Jack Aidley, PhD Genetics

Dr Ella N. Gibbons (she/they), PhD (Microbiology), BSc (Biomedical Science)

Dr Saoirse O'Shea, BSc, Ph.D.

Dr Rachel Brown (they/them) PhD (Geochemistry)

Dr. Gary P. Dillon (Ph.D. Biology, BSc Biochemistry)

Dr Devon Ward, MBBCh, BSc

Claire Burnell-Hornby

Dr Chloe Fenton

Miss Roya Khoja, FRCS (Neuro.Surg), Consultant Neurosurgeon

Dr Stevie Pederson (they/them), PhD (Medicine/Bioinformatics), The Kids Research Institute Australia

Gosse Bootsma (he/they) MA (Cantab, natural sciences) MSc

Helen Slattery

Áine O Neill (she/her), B.Sc. (Biochemistry), M.Sc. (Clinical Medicine)

Dr Philippa East (she/her), Clinical Psychologist, BA, DClinPsych

Maxine Lenza BSc (Biology), MSc (Science, Technology and Society)

Dr Marianne Baker, BSc Biochemistry & Genetics, PhD Cancer Molecular Pathology

Dr Charlotte Repton (she/her), PhD (Cell Biology) BScHons (Molecular Genetics)

Dr Rebecca De Vos (she/her)

Dr. Kevin Herbert (Biologist), BSc, PhD, MSc. (he/him)

Marijn Uitenbroek (he/him), BSc, MSc, Molecular Biologist and Geneticist

Dr. Patricia Gordon (she/her), PhD (biochemistry)

Katherine Reynolds (she/her) RN

Dr Dearbhla Doherty, BSc, MB, BCH, BAO, MRCPI

Alison M Dunning PhD (she/her) Prof of Cancer Genetic and Applied Epidemiology

Dr Oliver Tew, Cognitive Psychologist

Dr Mirela Nikolova, Ph.D., Cognitive Psychology
 
Mia Mikowicz, LCSW, SEP



Megan G. Massa, Ph.D. (she/they), Assistant Teaching Professor of Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology, Emory University, USA (Neuroendocrinology)

Dr. Melissa E. Limia (she/her), M.D.

Dr Elisabeth Murray MBChB, retired consultant oncologist

Anna Hojnacki, PharmD, RPh (she/her)

Dr. Jeremy Spool, he/him, Neuroendocrinologist, Postdoctoral researcher

Neil Chowdhury (he/him), Doctor

Adam McBride

Dr David C. Briggs (he/him), PhD Structural Biology

Katherine Deets, PhD in Molecular & Cell Biology (she/her)

Dr Sarah Holmes, MBChB, MRCGP

Gem Newman (he/him), MD, Family Medicine Resident, Canada

Eimear Lacey, Senior Therapeutic Radiographer (She/Her)

Laurel Hiatt, they/he, MD/PhD candidate in Human Genetics

Daryl Eleanor Morrison she/they

Ms Jessica Wyer (she/her) BSc Applied Biology, Dip Ed

Dr David Hobden MBBS MRCP(London) MA

Simon Browes (He/Him), MSc, BSc (Hons), DipN, RN, SCPHN, Cert.PMH (RCPsych), FRSPH

Dr. Tamara Jordan, BSc 1st Class (Biomedical Science) PhD (Cancer Biology) - She/Her - Scientist (Molecular Biology) at Merck

Imogen R. Coe, Ph.D., Professor Chemistry & Biology, Toronto Metropolitan University, Canada

Jan Kirsh, M.D.,M.P.H. Medical doctor and public health specialist

Professor E Stokoe (she/her) HonFBPsS

Dr Simon McArthur PhD (Reader in Systems Neurobiology, Queen Mary University of London)

Professor Eric Laurier, University of Edinburgh

Emma Wilson, BSc (Neuroscience) and current PhD student (Clinical Brain Sciences)

Julie Graves, MD, MPH, PhD

Prof Sally Wiggins Young, Psychology Division, Linköping University, Sweden.

Dr. Karl Grieshop, Lecturer in Genomics and Bioinformatics at the University of East Anglia, Expert in the evolution of sex, sexual conflict, and its role in sex-specific genetic disease

Dr. Jacinta C Beehner, Professor and Behavioral Endocrinologist, University of Michigan

Emily Drabek-Maunder, PhD (Physics), PhD candidate (Medical Imaging)

Dr Alison Smith, general practitioner, BMedSci(hons) MBBChBAO

Claire Collins

Dr. Carolyn Elya (she/her)

Rozhia Salih, GP (Her/she)

Professor Julie Gough BSc, MSc, PhD

Dr Kristina Antonova, Consultant psychiatrist

Adeline Berry PhD, Senior Research Fellow, University of Huddersfield

Dimitris Thomopoulos

Dr Hannah Hill (she/her) BSc, MBBS, MRCGP (2007) General Practitioner

Dr Corrie Smith MBBS MRCGP

Dr Emma Dyer (she/her) MBBS MRCPCH

Mr. S. McKenna, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Sciences, PGCert (Clinical Cytogentics)

Dr Helen Chapman

Stefania Impellizzeri, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Chemistry & Biology, Toronto Metropolitan University, Canada

Kathryn Macapagal, PhD, Associate Professor, Northwestern University & Licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice

William Majrowski MSc Public Health Scientist BScHons Human Biological Sciences

Dr Natalie Barclay, MBBS, MRCGP (2020)

Dr Amy Land, MBChB, Perinatal Psychiatrist

Dr Joe Turner (he/him)

Nora H Prior, (she/her) Assistant Professor, Cornell University

Matthew Taves, PhD, he/him, Assistant Professor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Dr Rachael Hughes consultant paediatrician in neurodisability MBChB Mrcpch

Joanna Haughton

Dr Bethan Benwell (she/her) Senior Lecturer in English Language and Linguistics

Dr Jennifer Cattermole (she/her), PhD (Immunochemistry) BA Cantab (Natural Sciences, Biological)

Dr G. Barsuola they/them (PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge)

Dr J Corrin MBChB

Dr Andreanna F. Wright (she/her), PhD (Human Medical Genetics), MRes (Biomedical Science), BSc Hons (Genetics)

Professor Steven Dower, MA(Oxon.) , DPhil( (Oxon.), ( Immunology, Pharmacology, Systems Biology)

Dr. Grant King (he/him), Hanna Gray Fellow, Malik Lab, Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Mr Joseph Hussey, MSc. Conservation Behaviour, BSc. Zoology

Dr Rachel Jones (she/her), MBBS, MSc, Consultant in Clinical Genetics, UK

Dr. Cindy Holmes (she/her), Associate Professor, School of Social Work, University of Victoria, BC Canada

Dr. Eleanor A. Gidman (she/her), Medical Statistician, PhD (Environmental Metabolomics) BSc (Environmental Biology)

Dr Luke Freeman-Mills BA DPhil BMBCh MRCP

chuhan zhang

Dr Rachel Sumner (she/her), Psychobiologist

Dr Cristina Costache (she/her) paediatrician

Prof Susan Michie, Professor of Health Psychology

Professor Andrea Cornwall

Dr. Alicia Tamarit (she/her), Professor at the Department of Developmental and Educational Psychology, University of Valencia

Dr David Hughes MB ChB, BSc (Hons), MRCP, FRCR

Antonio Martí Torres

Mato Lagator, PhD, he/him, Research Fellow Faculty of Biology , Medicine and Health, University of Manchester

Sylvia Warren (they/them) - senior assistant editor, The Lancet, BA in biological sciences, University of Oxford

Dr Toby Drewitt-Jones (he/him), MBBCh, RCGP

Dr Eleanor Draeger MBBS DipGUM DipHIV FRCP; Consultant in Genitourinary Medicine

Dr Natalie Stow

Dr Lissa R Herron (PhD neurobiology)

Ms. Eleanor M. Freitas, DipHE. (She/Her) - Ind. Researcher in Translational Medicine & Genomics

Dr Kayode Oki BSc, MBChB

Dr Catherine Nicolle MBBS FRCPath She/Her

Dr Heather Wood DClin Psy / Clinical Director of DGAS

Elanore J. Ward (She/Her) BSc. Biomedical Sciences and Public Health MRes in Molecular Medicine. Research scientists in Oncology and LGBTQ+ Health.

Daniela Costa, biomedical scientists and trainnee clinical scientist in cancer genomics

Dr. rer. nat. Rainer Ehneß, Dipl. Biol. (Univ.)

Dr Laura Charlton, she/her, DClinPsychol, BSc, Consultant Clinical Psychologist & Clinical Lead , Leeds Gender Identity Service

Rebecca Hill

Giulia Lafratta

Dr Hannah Bailey-Thomas BM MRCGP (2010) DRCOG

Dr Sorcha Mackay MBChB, BDS MFDS

Dr Jennifer Barclay MbChb

Kamila Musialik MSc MPhil

Dr Lauren Evans BMedSc BMBS MSc MRCPsych

Dr Elizabeth Kedge B.A (Hons) BMBS, MRCGP

Dr Kyle Ring (they/them), Consultant Physician HIV and Sexual Health (Barts Health NHS Trust), Honorary Senior Lecturer (QMUL)

Abbie Houston BSc Home (Genetics) MPH Healthcare Scientist Practitioner at NHS Scotland

Dr Anna Heawood, PhD, BSc Hons (Immunology)

Dr James Barrett

Dr Salpie Nowinski (they/them), PhD (Computational Biology), BSc Genetics

Dr Vassili Crispi (he/they), MBBS MSc, Neurosurgery ST1 trainee, NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow in Neurosurgery, BMA member and member of UK Council and Board of Science

Pierluigi Diana (he/him), MD, Paediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology UCLH/Università degli studi di Parma

Dr. Alberto Giovanni Leone, MD (he/him). Università degli Studi di Milano Statale

Dr Maximilian Mossner, PhD (cancer genetics)

Dr Kamila Kamaruddin, Clinical Lead East of England Gender Service

Dr Ella Green LMSSA (Lond), NHS Specialist GP in Transgender Healthcare (She / her)

Dr Samuel Hall, MBBS, FRCA, MRCGP (he/him)

Ryan Goulding (They/Them), Field Rep PATHI, Lecturer Mental Health Nursing

Dr Rebecca Specht, MBChB MRCOG, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

Daniel Shao

Dr. Kyle Card, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cleveland Clinic

Dr Shaun Keegan, PhD (Biological Sciences), Research Fellow, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Fiona Murphy Senior Paediatric Physiotherapist

Dr Ellen Kay, She/Her, MBChB, MRCGP

Dr Kit McDowell (he/they) BSc MSc MBBS DPMSA DTMH MRCPCH, Resident Doctor, Paediatrics

Hannes Kade, Microbiology (BSc, MSc)

Assoc Prof Rachel Heath, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Newcastle, Australia

Dr. Will J Beischel (they/them), PhD, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology, Loyola University Chicago

Dr Alfredo Carpineti (he/him), Chair of Pride in STEM

Dr Anna Laws CPsychol DClinPsy PgDipPST

Dr Chloe Pasin (she/her), PhD public health

Dr Mair Parry, paediatrician

Dr Peter Lillie (He/Him) MBChB Bsc, General Practitioner

Dr. Ciara Greer (she/her)

Dr Ruth Evans, GP in gender dysphoria, NRGDS Newcastle upon Tyne

Dr. Helen Greener (she/her), Consultant in Gender Dysphoria

Seth Brittain (they/them) RMN Community Nurse in NHS Gender Clinic

Dr Ruth Bevan MBBS MRCPsych She/her

Dr Michael Shaw (he, him) MB ChB MRCPsych Consultant in Gender Dysphoria

Professor Owen Jones

Dr Megan Crothers

Dr. Sam Ronan Finnegan (PhD in Evolutionary Genetics)

Dr. Vincent Knight (he/him), PhD, Professor of Mathematics, Cardiff University. UK

Dr Linda J Birkin

Dr Ruth Bond

Ellen Ferriter She/Her- Gender Affirming Pathway Co-Ordinator

James Bellringer Consultant Surgeon

Dr Victoria Thomas, Consultant in Gender Dysphoria

Dr Liz Kalverda (she/her), PGCE, PhD (Biochemistry and molecular biology) B.Sc. Molecular Biophysics

Morr O'Malley (They/She), Field Rep PATHI, Policy Officer, THA

Rowan Connell (she/her), BSc (Zoology and Genetics), MRes (Evolutionary and Ecological Genetics)

Katie McNamara

Dr Natacha Kennedy

Stacey Harris (she/her), Professor of Mathematics & Statistics, Saint Louis University (affiliated with Department of Women's & Gender Studies)

Dr. Anju Saini, PhD, Postdoc, Assistant Professor

Dr. Renata Mirra (she/her), PhD, Lecturer in Statistics, School of Dentistry, Cardiff University

Charla Nicholson - GAS Clinical Nurse Specialist

Dr Ingrid Eftedal PhD, diving physiology professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim Norway

Abigail Rutherford

Mr Luke Vermirovsky, BA

Daniel Kelley McBride, MS-PA

Morgan Gilman, PhD Biochemistry and Cellular Biology

Professor Christina Richards MSc DCPsych. CPsychol. EuroPsy. FBPsS

Dr Keighley Perkins

Dr Robert Bohan BA MSc Dip Stat PhD University of Dublin, Trinity College

Dr. Lauren McIntyre, osteoarchaeologist, MCIfA

Dipl.-Psych. Cornelia Kost (she/her), Board member of the German Society for trans and intersex and the Association of queer Psychologists, Hamburg, Germany

Dr Victoria Millson-Brown consultant endocrinologist MBBS MRCP SCE lead endocrinologist Leeds GIS
 
Yes everyone knows people can be intersex. This is nothing new. What is argued by sociologists is that a person who is biologically male can actually be female, and that is just bullshit.
 
Neph said:
Yes everyone knows people can be intersex. This is nothing new. What is argued by sociologists is that a person who is biologically male can actually be female, and that is just bullshit.
Click to expand...
You need to actually read the letter and look at the credentials of the people who signed it. It's not that long.
 
Everyone already knows what a real woman or man is. Even those that pretend to not know lol.
 
Who cares!

81dLAxNmLPL.jpg
 
deviake said:
You need to actually read the letter and look at the credentials of the people who signed it. It's not that long.
Click to expand...
I have and don’t believe my position is opposed by this. It’s about biology and it’s well known that there are more than just simple male and female groupings.

But this misses the point.

The argument against men parading as women is when the acknowledged biology is clearly masculine yet they expect to be treated as feminine. They are not some mutation of genes or other pre natal occurrence. They are 100% biologically male.

So sure. Yes. Everyone with any credentials should agree there’s more expressions than male and female but this is missing the vast majority of the point in the transgender debate.
 
