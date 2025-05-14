Understanding the Implications of the UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Defining ‘Sex’ in the Equality Act The views expressed below are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights or Harvard Kennedy School. These perspectives have been presented to encourage debate on important public policy challenges. On April 16, 2025, the United Kingdom's...

Aside from being harmful to trans people, the ruling can also be harmful to cis people, likely cuz cis people are sometimes harassed by others who think they're trans because of looks when obviously, that is stupid.Biology is not binary: a letter from biologists, doctors, and other experts to Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and EqualitiesDear Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson,We are writing to you in your capacity as Minister for Women and Equalities with respect to the recent EHRC interim update published on 25th April [1], in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman. We are writing to you to express deep concern with these developments, and to request that the government take action to restore the rights of trans & non-binary individuals to access public spaces.The Supreme Court determined that equality act provisions with respect to single-sex spaces should be made on “biological sex”. Like “biological sex” [2], the terms “biological woman” and “biological man”, used by the EHRC and others, are often not used as scientific terms but political ones. To our knowledge, neither the court nor the EHRC has attempted to define “biological sex”.The term “biological sex” has been used to sort all people into one of two groups. However, a strict, binary categorisation is an over-simplification. An individual’s “sex” is in fact made up of a collection of characteristics, including external genitalia, secondary sex characteristics, gonads, chromosomes, and hormones, and may be better described as bimodal [3]. Each of these traits can vary beyond two categories and may or may not coincide with other measures of sex within the same individual. Thus, a binary, immutable model of sex is not capable of capturing biological diversity present in human populations, and as a result it is an unsafe basis for policy. The medical and scientific community has accepted for some time that there is significant complexity in this area. Recently, both doctors and scientists, including Nobel laureates, have raised concerns about the impact of this oversimplification on human rights [4]. We present a brief summary to explain this below:1) Sex characteristics observed at birth (e.g. external genitalia) are determined by a range of factors. The presence of the SRY gene on the Y chromosome usually leads to the development of male characteristics during development, though this is not always the case, such as for some individuals with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome born with XY chromosomes [5]. Binary categorisations at birth are simplified rules and do not precisely capture biological variation such as in differences of sexual development [5, 6]. Beyond this, sex is not an immutable characteristic. Primary and secondary sex characteristics change during life and through medical interventions. As part of medical transition, many trans people undergo surgery which alters external genitalia and other bodily features, and as such anatomy is neither binary nor fixed. Although some may argue that these are just rare exceptions, these populations together are those most affected by recent developments, and therefore should not be ignored when developing policy and law. Many cisgender individuals also undergo procedures that change sex characteristics.2) Hormones, gene expression and physiology are not binary. Gonadal steroids, such as estrogen, affect characteristics such as muscle and connective tissue [7, 8], fat distribution [9], breast and hair growth [9], bone density [10], immunity [11, 12], lung physiology [13], and more. Many trans people take hormones during medical transition, and this process is generally responsible for extensive biological changes [9]. Cells responsive to hormones, such as estrogen, will undergo changes on exposure [14] mediated by regulation of transcription [15, 16]. This means that hormones act like messages to cells, causing them to undergo changes to functionality. Hormones also induce epigenetic modification [17, 18]. This is a normal biological process which causes DNA to be chemically and structurally modified, changing the behaviour of cells and the way in which they work to coordinate bodily functions.As a result, trans people who choose to medically transition undergo significant medically important changes that if not acknowledged can lead to clinical harm. For example, a trans woman taking oestrogen for a short period of time would experience a reduction in her haemoglobin level [19]. To use ‘birth sex’ references ranges for a blood test in this case would be inappropriate interpretation of results, with the potential for misdiagnosis, over-investigation and harm. This is also true for several other blood tests [19]. Such medical subtleties demonstrate that individualised approaches are required rather than arbitrarily imposed binaries. Similar complexities are also reflected in cisgender populations. For example, there can be significant hormonally-mediated differences in medication metabolism and response pre- and post-menopause [20].3) Statements that biological sex is binary are only approximately accurate in the context of reproduction or fertility, which are largely irrelevant to daily life, and not a good basis for determining access to toilets or other spaces. Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming cisgender people, or those who may be cisgender but perceived to fall into these groups, may be at risk of social exclusion, health inequality, harassment and violence in society due to the employment of simplistic models and biological essentialism. We are concerned that the recent ruling, and the government’s adoption of the EHRC’s interim update does not advance women’s rights, but introduces new risks for many members of our society, including cisgender women.We call upon the government, EHRC, media, and other relevant organisations to stop the misuse of overly simplistic binary models to further political causes that may target vulnerable people. Policy and legislation in general should be informed by accurate, complete evidence and stakeholder engagement. We caution that policy based on scientific misconceptions or oversimplifications, such as the EHRC interim update, could lead to serious harm to real individuals in public spaces, medical contexts, and in many other areas of life. Although the government is not directly responsible for EHRC guidance or the recent Supreme Court ruling, we request that you take urgent action to restore the rights of trans & non-binary people to access toilets and other spaces that are essential to daily life.