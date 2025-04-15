Expensive food items for the common folk that are highly overrated and not worth its price tag.

Filet Mignon is the most expensive cut of steak and somehow also the least flavorful. It’s the tofu of beef: texture over taste, and you need sauce to make it interesting.

Lobster is only good because of butter. You could dip a flip-flop in melted butter and it’d taste decent. Lobster on its own? Kinda bland. Butter is doing all the heavy lifting here. It’s 90% shell, 10% meat.
You spend 45 minutes cracking, pulling, twisting—and what do you get? A bite-sized payoff and a growing pile of shell shrapnel. No thanks.

Caviar is fish eggs, not fairy dust. At the end of the day, you’re just eating salty, cold fish embryos with a fancy price tag. 🤮

Barbecue Ribs is mostly bone and all hype. You’re paying for a plate that’s 70% skeleton. You dig through meat like you’re on an archaeological dig, and what you get barely fills you up. The sauce is doing all the heavy lifting. If your ribs need to be dunked in a gallon of sauce to be edible, maybe the meat wasn’t that great to begin with.

Tomahawk Steak is basically a ribeye with a handle. You’re not paying for more meat—you’re paying for a decorative bone.
 
Agree with most on the list tho, ribs are overrated, I prefer steak and best cut is ribeye imo
 
You don't know your way around your kitchen. How many times have you fucked up cooking lobster? I avoid butter with lobster. It's lard ass unimaginative bollocks. Never had Thermidoor? Why?

BBQ ribs hype? You clearly don't own a smoker or a grill.

Which caviar are you slagging off specifically?
 
I haven't had much caviar but I don't think you're supposed to slag it off
 
Lobster is pretty good but the price is high. I bought a lobster mountain in Toronto and it was pretty good. I think they are Chinese but the place was called fisherman’s wharf?

Seafood is expensive in America and Canada. It’s so much cheaper overseas. I think they eat it more so they have better preparation for it. We just use butter here and call it a day.
 
You literally get all of your ideas for threads from Facebook posts, don't you?
 
