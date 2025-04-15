Expensive food items for the common folk that are highly overrated and not worth its price tag.

Filet Mignon is the most expensive cut of steak and somehow also the least flavorful. It’s the tofu of beef: texture over taste, and you need sauce to make it interesting.Lobster is only good because of butter. You could dip a flip-flop in melted butter and it’d taste decent. Lobster on its own? Kinda bland. Butter is doing all the heavy lifting here. It’s 90% shell, 10% meat.You spend 45 minutes cracking, pulling, twisting—and what do you get? A bite-sized payoff and a growing pile of shell shrapnel. No thanks.Caviar is fish eggs, not fairy dust. At the end of the day, you’re just eating salty, cold fish embryos with a fancy price tag.Barbecue Ribs is mostly bone and all hype. You’re paying for a plate that’s 70% skeleton. You dig through meat like you’re on an archaeological dig, and what you get barely fills you up. The sauce is doing all the heavy lifting. If your ribs need to be dunked in a gallon of sauce to be edible, maybe the meat wasn’t that great to begin with.Tomahawk Steak is basically a ribeye with a handle. You’re not paying for more meat—you’re paying for a decorative bone.