Existing UFC fighters you think would be embraced in Japan

An O'Malley article from December, about him enjoying being a guest at Rizin.
It had me thinking about the fanship of Pride and even Rizin, now. The types of fighters that end up with a strong Japanese fan-base.

Obviously, the all now retired Pride roster had an elevated status. Comic book representations, autograph hunting and the like.
But who now, would have that kind of following? Who from the UFC would have a natural transition, based on either fighting style and/or image?

I think O'Malley would be soaked up there. His style is fan-friendly and his image would be immortalised in Anime.b55b0e88-2090-4ba2-9c68-f24197e5e342.webp
 
O'Malley is a good one.

Gaethje, Jiri, Khalil, Wonderboy, Yair

Imagine their highlight reels and aura if half of their fights were Pride style can crushing.
 
