Mike's his own man, let him do this. He knows what he is doing and he'll be WELL paid no doubt.



Ordinarily I would be a bit appalled at a 20-something guy fighting a 57 year old guy but ....Tyson is special and if he gets his cardio up and his training goes well, and he doesn't get injured (definite possibility of that) I think it could be a good fight.



Let's all admit.... to see 57-yr old Tyson KO Jake Paul would be glorious.

I HOPE that they don't have some kind of agreement to make it an "exhibition". In other words, "let's go the distance and we'll have the judges call it a draw".



No don't want that -- just go all out and try to KO each other. That's what i want to see.

Hope Paul is ready for those Tyson bodyshots..........