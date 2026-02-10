Excluding deaths, what was the worst day of your life?

I think that could be excluded too. As it still involves the death of a loved one, or the fear of the death of a loved one.Finding out a family member had terminal cancer.
losing 3 K in a poker bender, and taking out my frustrations on my GF at the time that same evening, who only wanted to spend more time with me.
It was the worst day in my life because it demonstrated how much of a pathetic gambling degen I was, and that I valued the fix of gambling over someone who truly loved me.
when you're young and stupid, barely making over 2K a month, it's a bender.Doesn't sound like much of a bender TBH.
I think that could be excluded too. As it still involves the death of a loved one, or the fear of the death of a loved one.