Excluding deaths, what was the worst day of your life?

Sep 18, 2008
34,012
51,592
For many people the worst day of their life usually involves the death of a loved one, but if you remove that scenario, then what was the worst day of your life?

In b4 "the day I clicked this thread"
 
losing 3 K in a poker bender, and taking out my frustrations on my GF at the time that same evening, who only wanted to spend more time with me.

It was the worst day in my life because it demonstrated how much of a pathetic gambling degen I was, and that I valued the fix of gambling over someone who truly loved me.
 
Jesus this is a hard one. Maybe when I got my uni results and I'd failed 3 out of 4 subjects and had to front the "Unsatisfactory Progress Committee". Said failures were really down to me discovering ecstacy, one of those weekends made it tough to front up to uni the next week, you wouldn't come good until the Wednesday.
 
I got a spinal tap as a kid but I was in agony from a bad fever for about 5 days.
 
losing 3 K in a poker bender, and taking out my frustrations on my GF at the time that same evening, who only wanted to spend more time with me.

It was the worst day in my life because it demonstrated how much of a pathetic gambling degen I was, and that I valued the fix of gambling over someone who truly loved me.
Doesn't sound like much of a bender TBH.
 
I think that could be excluded too. As it still involves the death of a loved one, or the fear of the death of a loved one.
Fair enough.

I suppose then, maybe the day my Dad was hospitalized.....and I crashed my race car.

I was racing in World Racing League at Road America in Elkhart Lakes Wisconsin. I was the team owner and one of the drivers, and ran the entire team operation. My Dads appendix burst the morning of the race before the green flag, and he was rushed to the hospital in Sheboygan. He asked that we go forward with the race, and not worry about him until after the checkered flag. Well, apparently my mind was not in a good place and I crashed at like 120mph into a concrete wall.

I remember a doctor at the track medical center saying they wouldn't release me because my heart rate was elevated. I explained to the doctor that I just crashed a car I had spent 3 years building, and had spent a small fortune on, and my Dad had been rushed to the hospital that morning and was currently having emergency surgery.

The poison from the burst appendix had caused my Dad's heart to go Afib and was also beating at like 180 BPM even after the surgery. Somehow he made it out of that situation.......but it was a pretty bad day.
 
