Excluding deaths, what was the worst day of your life?

Fedorgasm said: I think that could be excluded too. As it still involves the death of a loved one, or the fear of the death of a loved one. Click to expand...

Fair enough.I suppose then, maybe the day my Dad was hospitalized.....and I crashed my race car.I was racing in World Racing League at Road America in Elkhart Lakes Wisconsin. I was the team owner and one of the drivers, and ran the entire team operation. My Dads appendix burst the morning of the race before the green flag, and he was rushed to the hospital in Sheboygan. He asked that we go forward with the race, and not worry about him until after the checkered flag. Well, apparently my mind was not in a good place and I crashed at like 120mph into a concrete wall.I remember a doctor at the track medical center saying they wouldn't release me because my heart rate was elevated. I explained to the doctor that I just crashed a car I had spent 3 years building, and had spent a small fortune on, and my Dad had been rushed to the hospital that morning and was currently having emergency surgery.The poison from the burst appendix had caused my Dad's heart to go Afib and was also beating at like 180 BPM even after the surgery. Somehow he made it out of that situation.......but it was a pretty bad day.