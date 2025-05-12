Crime Ex-UK special forces whistle-blower describes SAS soldiers executing small children in their sleep in Iraq and Afghanistan

Shocking testimony by UK ex-special forces operatives has described how SAS soldiers "executed children" in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"They handcuffed a young boy and shot him," recalled one veteran who served with the SAS in Afghanistan. "He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age."

Killing of detainees "became routine", the veteran said. "They'd search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them", before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and "planting a pistol" by the body, he said...they felt untouchable....killing could become an addictive thing to do...lots of psychotic murderers in the regiment."
www.bbc.co.uk

'Children handcuffed and shot' - ex-UK Special Forces break silence on war crime claims

Veterans who served with the SAS and SBS give BBC Panorama eyewitness accounts of alleged executions.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk
 
I bet they were wearing American patches
 
are-we-the-baddies.gif
 
