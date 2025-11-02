Media Ex-UFC light heavyweight king ponders drop to middleweight to start new run

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,804
Reaction score
233,144
maxresdefault.jpg

Former UFC beltholder Jiri Prochazka truly believes he could get down to 186 pounds.

A staple of the promotion’s title picture at 205 pounds since his second win with the UFC in 2021, Prochazka claimed the belt against Glover Teixeira in 2022. The Czech athlete relinquished it after sustaining an injury, and later vied for it two more times against Alex Pereira—“Poatan” knocked him out on both occasions. “BJP” made a recent case to remain in contention by wiping out Khalil Rountree at UFC 320 in a comeback performance, only for Pereira to reclaim the throne later that night by blazing through Magomed Ankalaev.



Despite that the only man to beat him inside the Octagon now holds the divisional crowd, Prochazka thinks that his dazzling performances have earned him another crack at gold. He believes that Pereira will need some time to heal up from injury, and that they could meet early next year, perhaps in the spring.

“Yes, yes I believe I’m next,” Prochazka said confidently to Cageside Press backstage at Oktagon 79 on Saturday. In response to the question of when, the former titleholder replied with a shrug, “March…April?”

I Know My Body Well​


When Pereira prevailed that night, it made Prochazka emotional in ways he was not expecting. A combination of the reality of “Poatan” holding the belt again, watching someone he has come to respect reaching the top of the ladder, and witnessing an unpopular champ get dethroned may have played a factor in his feelings that night. Above all, the Czech knockout artist was excited with the prospect of being able to face Pereira again for gold.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight King Ponders Drop to Middleweight to Start New Run

Former UFC beltholder Jiri Prochazka truly believes he could get down to 186 pounds.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
maxresdefault.jpg

Former UFC beltholder Jiri Prochazka truly believes he could get down to 186 pounds.

A staple of the promotion’s title picture at 205 pounds since his second win with the UFC in 2021, Prochazka claimed the belt against Glover Teixeira in 2022. The Czech athlete relinquished it after sustaining an injury, and later vied for it two more times against Alex Pereira—“Poatan” knocked him out on both occasions. “BJP” made a recent case to remain in contention by wiping out Khalil Rountree at UFC 320 in a comeback performance, only for Pereira to reclaim the throne later that night by blazing through Magomed Ankalaev.



Despite that the only man to beat him inside the Octagon now holds the divisional crowd, Prochazka thinks that his dazzling performances have earned him another crack at gold. He believes that Pereira will need some time to heal up from injury, and that they could meet early next year, perhaps in the spring.

“Yes, yes I believe I’m next,” Prochazka said confidently to Cageside Press backstage at Oktagon 79 on Saturday. In response to the question of when, the former titleholder replied with a shrug, “March…April?”

I Know My Body Well​


When Pereira prevailed that night, it made Prochazka emotional in ways he was not expecting. A combination of the reality of “Poatan” holding the belt again, watching someone he has come to respect reaching the top of the ladder, and witnessing an unpopular champ get dethroned may have played a factor in his feelings that night. Above all, the Czech knockout artist was excited with the prospect of being able to face Pereira again for gold.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight King Ponders Drop to Middleweight to Start New Run

Former UFC beltholder Jiri Prochazka truly believes he could get down to 186 pounds.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...


No

He needs to go up to heavyweight, guy is too big to be talking about MW.
 
Moving down is never the move unless you are very undersized at current weight class
 
Prochazka is fine where he is…

He’d honestly be better off moving up, in my opinion…

Heavyweight is full of unimpressive fighters, and the division can definitely use the excitement he brings…
 
Thy said:
these sherdog posts have been extra clickbaity titles lately. Kinda obnoxious.
Click to expand...
Our style of heading has...adjusted to follow trends and SEO. It may not be for everyone, but the results speak for themselves.
 
Thy said:
these sherdog posts have been extra clickbaity titles lately. Kinda obnoxious.
Click to expand...

I noticed this over the past few months, they’ve dropped the names of fighters from headlines on purpose for engagement.

Lame, but it’s the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Jiri is moving to Heavyweight (or Middleweight) in the future
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Aurelian
Aurelian
BroRogan
Media UFC 320 Embedded
2
Replies
24
Views
517
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,308
Messages
58,033,988
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top