Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 119,804
- Reaction score
- 233,144
A staple of the promotion’s title picture at 205 pounds since his second win with the UFC in 2021, Prochazka claimed the belt against Glover Teixeira in 2022. The Czech athlete relinquished it after sustaining an injury, and later vied for it two more times against Alex Pereira—“Poatan” knocked him out on both occasions. “BJP” made a recent case to remain in contention by wiping out Khalil Rountree at UFC 320 in a comeback performance, only for Pereira to reclaim the throne later that night by blazing through Magomed Ankalaev.
Despite that the only man to beat him inside the Octagon now holds the divisional crowd, Prochazka thinks that his dazzling performances have earned him another crack at gold. He believes that Pereira will need some time to heal up from injury, and that they could meet early next year, perhaps in the spring.
“Yes, yes I believe I’m next,” Prochazka said confidently to Cageside Press backstage at Oktagon 79 on Saturday. In response to the question of when, the former titleholder replied with a shrug, “March…April?”
I Know My Body Well
When Pereira prevailed that night, it made Prochazka emotional in ways he was not expecting. A combination of the reality of “Poatan” holding the belt again, watching someone he has come to respect reaching the top of the ladder, and witnessing an unpopular champ get dethroned may have played a factor in his feelings that night. Above all, the Czech knockout artist was excited with the prospect of being able to face Pereira again for gold.
READ HERE
Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight King Ponders Drop to Middleweight to Start New Run
Former UFC beltholder Jiri Prochazka truly believes he could get down to 186 pounds.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh